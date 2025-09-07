After Paying Bills, Only $92 Remains: A 79-Year-Old's Social Security Reality Check

For many retirees, Social Security benefits provide the foundation of their income. But as one 79-year-old widow recently shared online, rising costs are making it harder to make ends meet — leaving her with less than $100 a month after paying her bills.

A Budget Squeezed by Rising Expenses

The woman, who posted her story on Reddit's r/SocialSecurity forum, explained that she receives $1,705 per month in benefits after her husband's passing. Both she and her husband began collecting Social Security at age 62, which reduced their monthly payout compared to waiting until full retirement age or beyond.

At first, she thought she was managing comfortably. But after reviewing her bills, she realized her expenses — including Medicare premiums, utilities, and internet service — had crept up significantly. When the numbers were tallied, only $92 remained at the end of the month.

To help cover additional costs, she works from home and earns about $5,000 per year. "I guess I have to keep this job for the rest of my life, for expenses will be sure to increase every year," she wrote.

Other Retirees Share Their Strategies

Her post sparked hundreds of comments from others facing similar financial challenges and offering advice. Some suggested applying for local utility assistance or property tax relief programs available to seniors. One 70-year-old commenter shared that her own $1,300 monthly Social Security check would be unmanageable without help from an adult child who contributes to the mortgage.

Others noted that some retirees look overseas for relief. "I am 72 and I have been retired for 16 years in the Dominican Republic," one commenter wrote. "My rent for a huge apartment with a patio and a balcony is $463.00 per month. You can live like a queen with lots of money left over. Many, many do it and you can too."

While the original poster said she was not in good health to make such a move, the suggestion highlights how far retirees are going to stretch their income.

Another commenter pointed out a broader issue: Social Security was never designed to serve as the sole source of retirement income. Instead, it was intended as a supplement to pensions, savings, and other resources — a reality that has left many retirees vulnerable when additional savings aren't available.

A Widespread Concern

Stories like this resonate with millions of older Americans. A recent Bankrate survey found that 77% of current retirees rely on Social Security to cover necessary expenses. At the same time, nearly three-quarters of both retired and non-retired adults say they are worried about whether their promised benefits will be paid in the future.

The Social Security trust fund is projected to be depleted by 2033, according to the Social Security Board of Trustees. If Congress does not act, benefits could be reduced by about 23%, putting further strain on retirees who already struggle to keep up with rising costs.

"Social Security provides a vital backstop for current and prospective retirees, yet the financial outlook for this popular program is cloudy," said Mark Hamrick, a senior economic analyst at Bankrate.

Looking Ahead

For many of today's retirees, budgeting carefully and seeking out supplemental income or assistance programs may be necessary to get by. For those still planning for retirement, financial experts emphasize the importance of delaying Social Security as long as possible to maximize monthly benefits and building up additional savings if circumstances allow.

The 79-year-old widow's story underscores a sobering truth: for many Americans, Social Security alone is not enough to live on comfortably, especially as living expenses continue to rise.

Image: Shutterstock