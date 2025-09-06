'You Don't Want The Money To Grow?' — Dave Ramsey Stunned As Caller With $880,000 Saved Fears A Higher Tax Bracket

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey was stunned when a 78-year-old woman from New Jersey with $880,000 already saved said she feared earning more money because it might move her into a higher tax bracket.

During a recent call into "The Ramsey Show," Denise explained that she did not want additional interest from investments. Ramsey pressed back, asking why she would not want her money to grow.

Caller Explains Why She Avoids Growth

Denise said she just received a $200,000 personal injury settlement. She already held $450,000 in certificates of deposit, $230,000 in mutual funds, and additional savings. Despite this, she asked whether municipal bonds would be appropriate because she did not want more taxable income.

"It's going to put me in another tax bracket," she said. Ramsey countered, "You don't want the money to grow?" He explained that avoiding growth for that reason was not logical, stressing that no tax bracket takes all earnings.

Ramsey Dismisses Bond And Annuity Options

Denise then asked if annuities could be the solution. Ramsey rejected the idea, telling her neither bonds nor annuities would help her situation. He pointed to the opportunity cost of her current choices.

"If I put $250,000 in a high-yield savings account or CDs and I make 3% on it, instead, I could have put it in a mutual fund and made 13%. That means I missed out on $25,000 a year," he said, adding that her CD holdings showed she was limiting her returns.

Age And Comfort With Risk Shape Advice

During the exchange, Denise admitted she often heard different opinions from people around her and was uncertain how to move forward. She also said risk no longer frightened her at her age because she believed she had enough to live on.

Ramsey, 65, compared her situation with his own approach, saying he continues to value growth over settling for smaller guaranteed returns. He explained that mutual funds would help her capture higher returns if she became more comfortable with the market.

Guidance On Next Steps

Ramsey advised her to meet with a financial professional to better understand the market. He said doing so would allow her to make more informed choices and see how the market performs over time.

When Denise suggested adding the settlement to her IRA, Ramsey clarified that this was not allowed. He ended by stressing that he would not recommend municipal bonds, calling it a step that would hold back her financial growth.

