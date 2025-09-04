Is She 'Being Cheap' For Not Wanting A $60K Truck And $850 Monthly Payment While They're Still Renting? Her Husband Thinks So

A Reddit user recently sparked a firestorm in r/MiddleClassFinance after posting about a financial standoff with her husband. The couple brings in a combined income of $95,000 a year, rents for $2,200 a month, and carries $15,000 in student loans and $8,000 in credit card debt. Despite having just $12,000 in savings, her husband wants to finance a brand new $60,000 pickup truck.

“Only” $850 A Month?

The husband argues that his 10-year-old sedan with 200,000 miles isn’t reliable anymore, and says the new truck would be “only $850 a month.” He also believes they “deserve nice things after working so hard.”

Don't Miss:

But the wife doesn't see it that way. "We're paying $2,200 a month in rent because we can't save for a house down payment, and adding $850 car payments makes homeownership impossible for another 5+ years," she wrote.

The comment section overwhelmingly backed her. One highly upvoted comment offered a reality check: "His rationale is how you stay poor for the next 20 years." Another added, "Only $850. Wild. That’s almost half your rent. That's how you stay poor forever."

Some pointed out that $850 is only the start. A new truck would also come with higher insurance costs, gas expenses, and ongoing maintenance. One person broke it down: "You’re pushing $1,200 a month for a truck."

Trending: Bill Gates Says Climate Change ‘Needs to Be Solved' — This Award-Winning Building Material Is Tackling It Head-On

The Real Cost Of “Deserving Nice Things”

Several commenters took issue with the husband’s “we deserve it” mindset. "’We deserve nice things’ is what happens when your brain gives up and you resort to magical thinking," one said. Another wrote, "You deserve it when you save up the money to buy it with cash. Not one minute before."

Some even called out the purchase for being more about image than practicality. "You want to stunt on fools with your ridiculous purchase?" one asked. "Go buy a god damn used 5-year-old Honda Civic like the rest of the country."

One person suggested the husband test his logic by setting aside the $850 per month in savings first.

See Also: An EA Co-Founder Shapes This VC Backed Marketplace—Now You Can Invest in Gaming's Next Big Platform

Used Car First, Truck Later

The prevailing advice? Fix the current car for $2,000 and either buy a used sedan or a modest vehicle until they're on a stronger financial footing.

Commenters pointed out that reliable used cars can often be found for $10,000 to $15,000, and even brand-new compact sedans typically cost between $22,000 and $26,000—making a $60,000 truck seem unnecessary.

Another person summed up the long-term risk: "The first year alone, the value of depreciation will be insane. Real talk: if your partner is not aligned with your life goals, you'll struggle forever."

Some shared their own financial strategies: "My household income is $170K, my mortgage is $1,200 a month, I drive a paid off, high mileage beater, and my wife drives a used SUV with a 200/month payment. In my situation, I would never think about buying a 60,000 truck, no matter the justification."

One final piece of wisdom came from a person who joked but wasn't wrong: "Three simple rules to build wealth: same car, same house, same spouse."

Read Next: ‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.30/share.

Image: Shutterstock