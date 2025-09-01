This 30-Year-Old Plans to Retire at 42 with $2M—By Moving To China And Living On Just $10K A Year

A bold retirement strategy is sparking heated debate in online financial communities, as a 30-year-old American with Chinese roots maps out on Reddit an unconventional path to early retirement that involves international relocation and an ultra-lean lifestyle.

The individual, currently sitting on a $600,000 net worth, projects reaching $1 million by age 33 through corporate job earnings and restricted stock unit vesting schedules. The ambitious plan calls for building a $2 million portfolio by age 42, then relocating to China to live on just $10,000 annually—a withdrawal rate of merely 0.5%.

The China Advantage: Low Costs, Zero Capital Gains Tax

The strategy hinges on China’s favorable tax treatment for foreigners, which doesn’t impose capital gains taxes on international investors. Living in a medium-sized Chinese city, the individual believes $10,000 annually could provide a comfortable lifestyle superior to their current situation in the U.S.

“Daily life in China includes more walking and public transportation, readily available parks and malls, and basic amenities,” according to the discussion thread on Reddit’s r/Fire community. The plan involves staying in China until around age 60, allowing the investment portfolio to compound untouched, before returning to the US for healthcare considerations.

Financial Experts Weigh In: Is This Plan Too Conservative?

The proposed 0.5% withdrawal rate has caught attention from the financial independence, retire early community for being exceptionally conservative. Traditional retirement planning often references the 4% rule, which suggests retirees can safely withdraw 4% of their portfolio annually. Under this framework, a $2 million portfolio could generate $80,000 per year—eight times the planned spending.

Coast FIRE enthusiasts point out that saving aggressively early allows investments to grow over decades without additional contributions. Some community members suggest a 3% safe withdrawal rate would still allow for double the planned spending while maintaining portfolio longevity.

The Citizenship Challenge: Navigating Visa Complexities

A significant hurdle emerges around long-term residency in China. According to Immigrant Invest, China is among the “countries that do not allow dual citizenship with US”. They note that “Nations such as China…require the new citizens to renounce their original passport”, meaning “If you want to obtain citizenship of these countries, you need to renounce your American passport”.

This prohibition inherently creates potential complications for an American citizen seeking extended stays, as having dual citizenship would otherwise allow one “to live and work in another country and not deal with complicated visa applications” and “stay there for however long you prefer” without needing a visa or residence permit. As an American born in China, the individual hopes for “wiggle room” through family visa arrangements, though this remains uncertain, noted the Reddit discussion.

Language barriers present another practical challenge, with Mandarin proficiency identified as crucial for comfortable living. Security concerns about living under China’s political system also surface in community discussions.

Healthcare Mathematics: The Return Strategy

The plan’s timeline accounts for healthcare realities. Returning to the US around age 60 would require private health insurance coverage until Medicare eligibility at 65. The individual would also need to ensure adequate work quarters—typically 10 years of US employment—to qualify for Social Security benefits and Medicare Part A.

Investment Strategy: Diversification Over Concentration

Community advice emphasizes selling RSUs immediately upon vesting rather than maintaining single-stock concentration. The recommendation favors broad market index fund diversification to reduce company-specific risk while building toward the $2 million target.

The Inflation Factor: Planning for Rising Costs

Critics highlight inflation’s impact on both the $2 million target and annual spending needs. What costs $10,000 today in China may require significantly more in 12 years, potentially undermining the ultra-lean budget assumptions.

This unconventional retirement strategy demonstrates the creative approaches some individuals pursue for financial independence, though it requires navigating complex international tax laws, visa regulations, and healthcare planning. The r/expatfire community continues monitoring such strategies as more Americans explore overseas retirement options in lower-cost regions.

Image: Imagn Images