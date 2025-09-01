Bloomberg's Chief U.S. Economist's Inflation Tracker Just Flashed A September Rate Cut Warning—Markets Aren't Listening

Wall Street traders betting on Federal Reserve rate cuts might want to pump the brakes. Bloomberg Chief U.S. Economist Anna Wong is throwing cold water on market optimism following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s latest speech, and her data tells a compelling story about why the central bank isn’t rushing to ease policy.

Powell gave a tepid indication of possible cuts on Aug. 22 as he noted a high level of uncertainty, according to CNBC. But Wong’s takeaway cuts through the noise with surgical precision: while the bias leans toward a cut, markets are pricing in far more certainty than the economic data actually supports.

Don't Miss:

Your Last Chance to Invest in Pacaso Before Their Global Expansion — Offer Ends Sept 18

Kevin O'Leary Loves ‘Wonderful Recurring Cash Flows' — These Small Industrial Assets Deliver Just That

The Inflation-Growth Connection Markets Are Missing

Wong points to a sophisticated economic indicator that most retail investors never see—Bloomberg Economics’s inflation and growth surprise index, developed by her colleague Ana Galvao. This tool tracks 66 indicators for growth and 33 for inflation, creating a comprehensive picture of economic momentum that goes far beyond headline numbers like the consumer price index and nonfarm payrolls.

The data reveals a critical relationship: inflation follows growth. Wong’s analysis shows that since early July, both surprise indexes have been trending downward, suggesting the economy is cooling faster than many realize. This presents the Fed with a delicate balancing act that markets may be underestimating.

Why Powell’s Caution Makes Perfect Sense

At the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Wyoming, Powell said there has been no decision made on how the central bank will proceed at its September meeting, dashing traders’ hopes for a rate cut then. This wasn’t just Fed-speak—it reflects genuine uncertainty about the economic outlook.

Trending: 7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

The central bank is grappling with multiple crosscurrents. Inflation is still running well above the Fed’s 2% target, yet Wong’s surprise indexes suggest underlying momentum is weakening. Add in the complexity of tariff impacts on prices, and the picture becomes even murkier.

The Market Reality Check

Wong’s assessment exposes a dangerous disconnect between market pricing and economic reality. Markets are still wholly convinced that the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points at the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meeting next month and follow that up with at least one other cut in October, but this confidence may be misplaced.

The Bloomberg surprise indexes Wong references paint a picture of an economy that’s indeed slowing, but the Fed needs more than just trending data—they need confirmation that inflation is durably moving toward their 2% target without sacrificing employment stability.

See Also: Kevin O'Leary Says Real Estate's Been a Smart Bet for 200 Years — This Platform Lets Anyone Tap Into It

What This Means for Your Money

For investors, Wong’s analysis serves as a crucial reality check. The “September cut certainty” trade that has dominated markets may be built on shaky foundations. Smart money should prepare for potential volatility if the Fed disappoints rate cut expectations.

Bond investors might want to reconsider duration bets that assume aggressive Fed easing, while equity investors should focus on companies that can thrive in a higher-for-longer rate environment. The disconnect Wong identifies between market pricing and economic fundamentals often creates opportunities for contrarian positioning.

The bigger lesson here is about the importance of looking beyond headline economic indicators. Wong’s use of comprehensive surprise indexes demonstrates why sophisticated economic analysis matters more than ever in today’s complex monetary policy environment.

As the September Fed meeting approaches, remember Wong’s warning: the data suggests caution, not the aggressive easing markets are pricing in. In a world where central bank policy drives market returns, getting this call right could make all the difference for your portfolio.

Read Next: From Chipotle to Red Bull, Top Brands Are Already Building With Modern Mill's Tree-Free Wood Alternative — Here's How You Can Invest Too

Image: Shutterstock