A Millennial Asks, 'What Are Your Luxuries That Used To Be Essentials?' Their Own Confession—'I Think I'm Priced Out Of Grapes Now'

A recent Reddit thread in r/Millennials got a big reaction from many people, all reacting to one simple but painful observation: once-affordable basics have become luxuries. The original poster kicked things off with a brutally honest admission: “I think I’m priced out of grapes now. It's wild to me how quickly things I didn’t think twice about in the past, are now only for special occasions.”

From Meat To Soda, Essentials Are Getting Cut

Many chimed in with similar stories of cutting back on foods they once didn't think twice about. “Red meat, even ground beef,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “Beef in particular has been especially cost prohibitive. I used to use ground beef pretty regularly, but now I ration it.”

The conversation didn’t stop at meat. Soda, once a casual staple in many households, has been dropped by many. “This isn't gonna be a popular answer. But soda,” one person wrote, getting hundreds of upvotes. Another added, “I used to drink 3-4 cans per day. Due to the price increase, I reduced it to 1 can per day.”

Even snacks are now being reclassified as indulgences. One person recalled putting down a bag of Doritos after seeing the $7 price tag: “I took my hand right off the bag. I was shocked.”

Making More, But Feeling Poorer

Despite many commenters reporting higher incomes than earlier in life, there was a recurring theme: it just doesn't go as far. “I make 3x what I did at 20… but I don’t know if I could afford to live by myself now. Is that not insane?” one person wrote. Another echoed the sentiment: “We make more money than ever, but this is the poorest I’ve ever been.”

Even paper products aren't safe. “Quality paper towels and toilet paper” are now treated like extras. A few commenters recommended washable alternatives, like shop towels or tea towels.

Lifestyle Changes And Survival Mode

Others talked about broader lifestyle shifts. “Affordable rent” came up in a few comments, with one person saying their rent jumped from $850 to $1,350 in four years, forcing them to consider vanlife.

Dining out is also on the chopping block. “Grabbing dinner and drinks feels like a mix of ballin’ hard and highway robbery at the same time,” one wrote. Another added, “I do pretty well for myself financially, but I can’t justify how expensive restaurants and bars have gotten.”

Even traditional baking has become more difficult to justify. “It used to be something I did for stress relief or fun. Now it’s really, really hard to justify unless there’s a good reason,” one person shared. Rising costs of eggs, butter and even declining ingredient quality were blamed.

While some are finding creative ways to adapt, the overall tone of the discussion made one thing apparent: many millennials feel like they're being pushed out of a lifestyle that used to feel normal. Essentials have quietly become luxuries.

Image: Shutterstock