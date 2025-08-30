With Birthrates Falling, A Millennial Asked, If Money Weren't An Issue, Would You Have Children? The Answers Were Surprisingly Honest

As conversations about declining birthrates continue, a millennial on Reddit posed a simple but pointed question: “If money wasn't an issue, would you have children?”

The post, which quickly drew hundreds of honest replies, revealed how complicated the decision to have children has become for many millennials.

It's Not Just About Money

While it's common to hear that people aren't having kids because they can't afford them, most Redditors made it known: finances are just one piece of a much larger puzzle.

“I think most childfree people just don't feel the desire to have a child regardless of money,” one person wrote. “My childfree friends are fine financially.”

Another echoed that sentiment, saying, “No amount of money would make me have kids. I just don't like the lifestyle and responsibilities that come with it.”

Many cited a preference for freedom, quiet, and uninterrupted sleep. “I like kids,” one social worker and scout leader wrote, “but the benefit in all those situations is that when I leave, I don't take the kids with me.”

Pregnancy, Pressure And The Planet

For many women, pregnancy itself was a dealbreaker. “Even if someone told me they'd be responsible for every aspect of finances relating to a child from conception to adulthood, I would not willingly have one,” one person commented.

Another added, “I'm not trying to ruin my body and suffer when I'm barely holding my own head above water most days.”

There was also deep concern for the future. Climate change, political unrest and an uncertain economy were common fears. One person wrote, “You're either the type to sacrifice to have a kid or you aren't, and I'm glad we live in a time that the people who aren't don't feel forced to.”

Some Still Dream Of Parenthood

That's not to say no one wanted children. Some said they would have more, or start a family, if they had the financial and logistical support.

“If we had a crazy high income where we could have a huge house and an au pair and a maid… I would love to have more,” one parent wrote.

Another added, “I never knew how beautiful life could be with them. Every day, I'm watching my son experience something new.”

Fertility challenges also came up. One said, “100% without a doubt, being a parent was one of my biggest dreams as I entered adulthood. But between money problems on top of fertility issues, the dream just hasn’t come true.”

Others expressed sadness that parenting wasn't in the cards, often due to a lack of partner or health issues.

A Shift In What Parenthood Means

Several commenters reflected on how societal expectations have shifted. One wrote, “So many people in the past should have never had children and didn't even consider it to be an option.”

Another added, “People just want a different lifestyle and are living in a society now where that is possible. That's for the best.”

One of the most upvoted comments summed it up: “The world doesn't just need more people. It needs healthy and loved people.”

Image: Shutterstock