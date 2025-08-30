'I Was Making Money Not Doing Anything,' Says Barstool Founder Dave Portnoy, Claiming He Can Now Pull In $5 Million A Week

Making money is easy once you hit a breakthrough, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says. In a May episode of the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, hosted by NFL Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, that it took him 10 years to earn his first $1 million. Portnoy now claims he can pull in $5 million in a week.

"Once you get over the hump, it just comes to you," Portnoy said. He added, "I couldn't believe it, I was making money not doing anything." After reaching his first million, he explained that money started coming in faster.

Barstool's Comeback Under Portnoy

Portnoy sold Barstool Sports to Penn Entertainment Inc. PENN, which first bought a 36% stake in 2020 and then completed the acquisition in 2023 in a deal valued at about $500 million. The company entered a deal with ESPN to launch ESPN Bet, and as part of that move, it sold Barstool back to Portnoy for $1.

Since the buyback, Portnoy has pushed Barstool into fresh visibility. The company reported a content deal with Fox Sports, placing its contributors on "Big Noon Kickoff" and co-producing new digital programming. According to Fox Sports, the partnership brings Barstool into national college football coverage and expands its reach through television and streaming platforms.

From Momentum To Multiplying Returns

Portnoy's remarks align with the principle of compound growth, where returns build on themselves. Similarly, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK BRK.B)), compared it to a snowball rolling downhill: "Life is like a snowball. The important thing is finding wet snow and a really long hill," he said in his 2008 biography "The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life." As balances grow, even modest returns can create significant sums.

Portnoy's Moves Beyond Barstool

Portnoy has kept a busy public profile alongside his media ventures. His "One Bite Pizza Reviews," posted on his app and social channels, feature him sampling a slice of pizza and then giving it a score on a scale from one to 10.

According to Portnoy's "One Bite" app, he stopped by Hook & Ladder Pizza in Hollister and Mr. G's Chicago Pizza in Branson, both in Missouri, as well as Stone L'Oven Pizza in Brewster, Massachusetts.

The review series, which began in 2017, later expanded into the One Bite Pizza Festival, an annual event celebrating pizza culture that debuted in 2023 at Maimonides Park in Coney Island in New York City.

Portnoy is also moving into live sports visibility. On Aug. 31, he will take part in the "Fastest Seat in Sports," an INDYCAR event in which celebrities and special guests ride in a custom-built, two-seat car to lead the field to the green flag at the finale in Nashville.

Image: Shutterstock