'My Car Is Also My Backup Home': SSDI Recipient Fears Losing Benefits After $1,500 Insurance Payout From Hitting A Deer

A $1,500 insurance payout shouldn't normally be a cause for worry. But for one Social Security Disability Insurance recipient, the check raised a serious question: Could it put their benefits at risk?

The individual, who shared their story on Reddit, explained that they hit a deer with their car. Because the vehicle also serves as a backup home, repairing the damage was urgent. Their insurance company offered a payout, but they weren't sure whether accepting it would affect their monthly disability payments.

Don't Miss:

Would You Have Invested in eBay or Uber Early? The Same Backers Are Betting on This Vacation Home Platform

Kevin O'Leary Says Real Estate's Been a Smart Bet for 200 Years — This Platform Lets Anyone Tap Into It

SSDI and Unearned Income

Commenters were quick to reassure the poster that SSDI works differently than they might think. Insurance settlements, inheritances, and gifts are considered unearned income, and SSDI is not reduced based on those types of payments.

"Regarding SSDI, insurance payments don't matter to the SSA — you could get a $1M insurance payout and they wouldn't blink," one commenter explained. "Why? Insurance payouts are unearned income. They're not factors of SSDI eligibility or of SSDI benefit amounts."

The Social Security Administration backs this up. SSDI is an earned benefit, based on your work history and the payroll taxes you paid before becoming disabled. The only income that matters for SSDI is earned income — wages from a job or self-employment.

For 2025, earning more than $1,620 a month from work generally puts someone above the "substantial gainful activity" limit, which could make them ineligible. But money from an insurance company doesn't fall into that category.

Trending: From Chipotle to Red Bull, Top Brands Are Already Building With Modern Mill's Tree-Free Wood Alternative — Here's How You Can Invest Too

The SSDI vs. SSI Distinction

The confusion often comes from mixing up SSDI with Supplemental Security Income. Both are run by the SSA, but they follow very different rules.

SSDI is insurance for people who worked and paid into Social Security before becoming disabled. Unearned income doesn't reduce benefits.

is insurance for people who worked and paid into Social Security before becoming disabled. Unearned income doesn't reduce benefits. SSI is a needs-based program. Both earned and unearned income, including insurance payouts or cash gifts, can reduce or even eliminate monthly payments.

"If you are positive it is SSDI, and NOT SSI, you have absolutely nothing to worry about," another commenter clarified.

Other Factors to Keep in Mind

While SSDI benefits aren't affected by insurance settlements, there are still details worth considering:

Other programs : Needs-based benefits such as Medicaid or food assistance may count the payout as income or assets.

: Needs-based benefits such as Medicaid or food assistance may count the payout as income or assets. Direct payment to repair shops : Some commenters suggested asking the insurer to pay the repair shop directly to keep the transaction simple.

: Some commenters suggested asking the insurer to pay the repair shop directly to keep the transaction simple. Work income: The Reddit poster noted they earn $600 a month through Social Security's Ticket to Work program. This type of income does matter for SSDI and must be reported, though the program offers protections while recipients test returning to work.

See Also: Vacancy Rates Below 5% and $2.3B in Unmet Demand — How Everyday Investors Can Access America's Industrial Boom

Bottom Line

For SSDI recipients, insurance payouts like the $1,500 check in this case don't affect eligibility or monthly payments. The SSA only looks at earned income from work when making those decisions.

The takeaway is clear: knowing whether you're on SSDI or SSI is crucial. SSDI recipients can safely accept insurance payments, gifts, or inheritances, while SSI recipients face stricter limits. When in doubt, contacting the SSA directly or seeking advice from a benefits counselor can help provide peace of mind.

Read Next: An EA Co-Founder Shapes This VC Backed Marketplace—Now You Can Invest in Gaming's Next Big Platform

Image: Shutterstock