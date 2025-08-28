Americans Still Target This Age For Key Lifestyle Milestones, But Is It Realistic In Today's Economy?

Many Americans still set age 30 as the target to land a dream job and buy a first home, but new research suggests those milestones are arriving later as costs rise and careers zigzag.

Millennial Dream Timelines Becoming A Distant Reality

A recent Empower survey published on Thursday found respondents, on average, say people should land a dream job at 29, buy a first home at 30 and earn six figures by 35. They also peg becoming debt-free at 41 and retiring at 58, six years earlier than the current average retirement age.

The real-world timeline looks different. Federal data show people typically switch jobs many times — baby boomers averaged 12.7 jobs from ages 18 to 56 — and first-time buyers are older. The median age hit an all-time high of 38 last year, according to Realtors' data. Median weekly pay for full-time workers was about $1,196 in the second quarter, roughly $62,000 a year.

See Also: Obamacare Subsidies Helping Over 19 Million Could Leave Consumers With 75% Higher Premiums — KFF Warns Of ‘Double Whammy’

‘Adulting’ Keeps Getting Tougher For Most

Americans also say "adulting" feels tougher. In a 2024 Life Happens survey, 71% said it's harder to be an adult now than 30 years ago, and 72% blamed the higher cost of living. Many defined adulthood as paying their own bills or being financially independent, and said moving out signaled adulthood.

Housing highlights the squeeze. Zillow estimated in 2024 that a household now needs more than $106,000 to "comfortably" afford a typical home, which is 80% more income than in 2020, while median incomes rose about 23% over the same span. That gap has pushed some would-be buyers to team up with friends or family or delay purchases altogether.

Even higher earners report pressure from inflation and big-ticket expenses such as child care, rent and student loans. Roles paying ultra-high salaries remain rare. An ADP analysis found only about 1 in 127 U.S. jobs pays $500,000 or more, limiting the number of households that can spend freely despite rising prices.

Taken together, the surveys and labor data point to a widening gap between the ages Americans hope to hit milestones and when they actually reach them. The gap is driven by housing costs, health and child-care prices, and a job market that rewards frequent moves over linear climbs.

Photo Courtesy: takasu on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: