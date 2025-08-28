Turning $20 Finds Into $3,000 A Month — The Weekend Side Hustle Anyone Can Start

Flipping thrift store finds has become a reliable way to earn extra income.

On r/thesidehustle, one seller wrote in February that they make money by picking up low-priced items at local thrift stores—such as vintage clothing, electronics, and books—and reselling them online.

The process takes only a few hours each week. Listings are posted on platforms like eBay Inc. EBAY and Poshmark Inc. POSH, where many items sell quickly for a profit.

Don't Miss:

The same firms that backed Uber, Venmo and eBay are investing in this pre-IPO company disrupting a $1.8T market — and you can too at just $2.90/share.

Kevin O'Leary Says Real Estate's Been a Smart Bet for 200 Years — This Platform Lets Anyone Tap Into It

Hunting For Hidden Value In Thrift Stores

The seller explained that they spend about three hours a week browsing racks and shelves for undervalued goods. When something looks promising, they check resale prices, buy it, and post it online.

"I've been doing this for about six months now, and it's been one of the easiest side hustles to keep up with," the Redditor wrote. Most sales bring in $20–$40 profit per item. "No huge investments, no complicated processes, just finding underpriced items in local thrift stores and flipping them online for a profit."

Still, not everyone has the same experience. One commenter wrote, "Such BS. ‘Even books if I feel like they're in demand—wtf. Hey, who wants to give me $3 for Treasure Island? Ooh, do I hear $3.25?'"

Trending: ‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.30/share.

Another wrote, "My kid does this. However, I highly doubt the OP is ‘profiting' $2,000–$3,000 a month. My kid only sells about one out of five things he buys and lists. Sure, there is the occasional coat he got for $10 that he sells for $100. But then there are another five things that cost $10 each that he donates back. Not to mention gas, seller fees, shipping, and packaging."

Growing Demand For Secondhand Goods

Meanwhile, the resale market continues to expand. The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis reported that sales at used-merchandise stores reached $1.98 billion in June,

While most people are just walking past certain items, I've gotten pretty good at spotting the ones that'll sell for more than what I paid," the seller wrote in the Reddit post, adding that many valuable finds in thrift stores often go unnoticed.

See Also: An EA Co-Founder Shapes This VC Backed Marketplace—Now You Can Invest in Gaming's Next Big Platform

Balancing Time And Profit

Unlike other side hustles, the Redditor wrote that thrift flipping fits easily into their schedule. They spend weekends scanning stores and handle listings and shipping during the week. "I don't spend all day hunting for items, and it doesn't take a ton of effort," they wrote.

They estimate about three hours a week is enough to reach $2,000–$3,000 in monthly income. Because items often sell quickly, this model avoids many of the inventory headaches that other small businesses face.

Read Next: Dump Your Financial Advisors. One AI Platform Manages Everything — With Zero AUM Fees. Book Your Demo Today.

Image: Shutterstock