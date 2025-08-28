'Not Smart Enough For Investing, But I Do Know How To Be Cheap'—Some Believe Retiring Early With Little Savings Is Still Possible

A recent Reddit post on r/PovertyFIRE sparked a heated but revealing discussion around whether it’s truly possible to retire early with minimal savings. The original poster wrote, “I hate working and need the lowest possible net worth amount to just be done with it.”

Retiring On A Shoestring Budget

The OP summed up their situation with a relatable line: “Not smart enough for investing, but I do know how to be cheap.” They said they just need a place to live and the basics to survive, making it clear they care more about getting by than living comfortably. Their goal is to stop working without trying to build a big retirement fund.

Don't Miss:

The same firms that backed Uber, Venmo and eBay are investing in this pre-IPO company disrupting a $1.8T market — and you can too at just $2.90/share.

Kevin O'Leary Says Real Estate's Been a Smart Bet for 200 Years — This Platform Lets Anyone Tap Into It

Reddit users responded with a range of practical advice, warnings, and encouragement. One common suggestion was to aim for a $300,000 net worth. “I’ve seen some retire as low as $300,000,” one commenter said, adding that they use Reddit threads like this to benchmark their own plan.

That figure, however, drew skepticism. “A $300k net worth would give OP $1k monthly spend, which in the U.S. I would say would be challenging but not impossible,” another replied.

Others pointed out that even $400,000 might not be enough, especially if one doesn’t plan on relying on Social Security. “Retirement is very individual-dependent,” one commenter said. “OP is talking about early retirement and not dependent on SS, so the value would likely be much higher needed.”

Trending: Wealth Managers Charge 1% or More in AUM Fees — Range's AI Platform Does It All for a Flat Fee (and Could Save You $10,000+ Annually). Book Your Demo Today.

No Excuse For Avoiding Investing

Despite OP’s initial hesitation, many insisted that investing isn't as hard as it seems. “‘Not smart enough for investing’ is BS,” one wrote, explaining that if they can create a Reddit account and write this post, they’re more than capable of opening an investment account and purchasing a broad-market index fund that offers investors access to nearly the entire U.S. stock market with low management fees and minimal effort.

Life Abroad Or Off The Grid?

Several people recommended moving abroad to stretch a modest nest egg. Examples included Vietnam, Cambodia and the Philippines. One commenter said people are living on $350 per month in the Philippines. Another claimed, “You can live on $450/month [in Vietnam]. I believe the minimum SS check is around 850/month. So all you gotta do is make it to age 62 then collect SS.”

But this advice was met with serious pushback. “Good luck dealing with appendicitis in Thailand with $300 in the bank,” one warned. Others pointed out that healthcare, legal risks and visa requirements make retiring abroad more complicated than influencers suggest.

See Also: An EA Co-Founder Shapes This VC Backed Marketplace—Now You Can Invest in Gaming's Next Big Platform

Back in the U.S., one rural living enthusiast recommended setting up a high-decked trailer in Arkansas and getting chickens and pigs to handle bugs and snakes. “Pigs eat snakes. Chickens eat baby snakes. And spiders too…and scorpions,” they wrote.

Some noted that aiming for such a low-cost lifestyle may be emotionally difficult. “Is it just me or does this seem a bit sad — aspire to reach the poverty level?” asked one commenter.

Yet, for many on the thread, the goal isn't luxury. It's freedom. “Let the money earn the money,” one said. “Work in an area with high wages, live like a pauper, then retire in an area with low wages.”

For people like OP, the dream is still alive, if a bit unconventional.

Read Next: $84M Raised, Named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies — Modern Mill Is Letting Everyday Investors Join the Future of Wood

Image: Shutterstock