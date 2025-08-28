octavia spencer
August 28, 2025 10:29 AM 2 min read

'I Only Made $6,000' — Actor Gianni Paolo Says 'Ma' Co-Star Octavia Spencer Paid His Publicist And 'She Didn't Ask For The Money Back. Never'

Gianni Paolo says Octavia Spencer, an Oscar-winning actress, once stepped in to cover his publicist when he couldn't afford one.

As the cast prepared to promote the horror movie "Ma," Spencer invited younger cast members to her home to stress the importance of publicity, Paolo told "Boyfriend Material" host Harry Jowsey, an Australian reality-TV star and entrepreneur, on his podcast this month.

A Small Paycheck, Big Debt

"At this time, this was pre-"Ma" coming out," Paolo said. "I only made $6,000 on the movie. I'm in $20,000 worth of credit card debt." The actor, who plays Brayden Weston in Starz's crime drama "Power Book II," recalled admitting he couldn't afford a publicist.

Within two days, Spencer had already taken action. "She had called her publicist, paid for it completely, and then set me up with her whole team," Paolo said. "And then she said, ‘Now you have a publicist.' She didn't ask for the money back. Never."

Spencer covered about $10,000 in fees and connected Paolo with her PR team. He eventually repaid her after receiving his first paycheck from "Power Book II," but stressed that her help came with no strings attached.

Why The Gesture Mattered

"It was my first time doing press, so I didn't even realize how important it was," Paolo said, adding that Spencer's support gave him opportunities he would have otherwise missed. Working with her team, he explained, taught him how to navigate interviews and events — momentum he later carried into "Power Book II."

By guiding him through that process, Spencer's gesture not only helped Paolo promote his first major film but also gave him professional credibility at a crucial stage. 

Ma Sequel Renewed Interest

Blumhouse Productions announced in a June Instagram post that a sequel to "Ma" was in early development, with Spencer set to return in the lead role. The caption read, "Ma is no longer drinking alone. Spencer will return to Ma's basement."

The original film, released in 2019, went on to earn $61.2 million worldwide on a $5 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo.

Image: Shutterstock

