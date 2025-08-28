Married 35 Years And Hiding $85K In Debt — The Ramsey Show Weighs In On Her Secret

On a recent episode of "The Ramsey Show," a 50-year-old caller named Becky shared a financial burden she's kept secret for years: $85,000 in credit card debt — entirely hidden from her husband of 35 years.

The emotional call highlighted the strain that money secrets can place on long-term relationships, as well as the overwhelming reality of consumer debt.

"I have just had my ‘oh crap' moment when I overdrew my checking account," Becky admitted. That moment pushed her to seek advice, even as she struggled to avoid telling her husband the truth.

Separate Finances, Shared Consequences

Becky explained that she and her husband had maintained separate checking accounts for decades. The reason? A past bankruptcy, largely caused by Becky's spending habits.

Since then, her husband — a self-described saver — has managed his finances independently, even paying off their home early. Meanwhile, Becky continued spending, racking up tens of thousands in credit card debt.

She said much of her debt came from impulsive purchases, helping her adult children, and even giving a credit card to her mother when she needed help.

"I was buying anything and everything I wanted," Becky confessed.

She earns $38,000 annually from her full-time job and has taken on gig work like DoorDash DASH in her rural area to try to keep up with minimum payments. However, limited demand for delivery services where she lives has made extra income hard to come by.

What About the Car?

Becky also disclosed that she owes $15,000 on her car, which is worth only $10,000 — a $5,000 deficit she cannot currently cover. While her husband knows about the car loan, it's not included in the $85,000 credit card debt, bringing her full debt load closer to $100,000.

The only upside? The house is fully paid off, thanks to her husband's financial discipline.

A Call for Transparency and Change

Hosts George Kamel and Rachel Cruze didn't sugarcoat their response. "You do realize you're going to have to tell him," Cruze said.

Kamel followed up bluntly, "I just can't imagine having a healthy marriage going forward while you keep this secret."

Both hosts stressed the importance of accountability and honesty, especially in a long marriage. "Your marriage will not be where it could be — ever — with secrets. Financial or otherwise," Cruze added.

They also reminded Becky that recovery is possible. "We've seen bigger, scarier numbers," said Kamel, offering a dose of hope amid the hard truths.

Looking Ahead: A Second Chance

At 50, Becky still has time to turn things around, both financially and relationally. But as the Ramsey hosts made clear, the first step is coming clean. Without transparency, financial recovery — and trust — may remain out of reach.

For listeners in similar situations, Becky's story serves as a cautionary tale: financial secrecy can erode even the most longstanding partnerships. But with honesty, support, and a solid plan, rebuilding is possible, no matter the numbers.

