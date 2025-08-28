More Than Two-Thirds Of Gen Z Values Financial Responsibility From Their Potential Partners

There are a lot of things to consider when choosing a romantic partner, but financial responsibility is one of the most important factors. That insight comes from "A Window into Gen Z's Financial Health," a report prepared for Bank of America BAC earlier this year.

The report found that 78% of Gen Z places financial responsibility on a high pedestal when assessing a potential partner. Gen Z women find financial responsibility more desirable than men, but it's still a major selling point for both. The study found that 81% of Gen Z women view financial responsibility as an important trait for a romantic partner. Meanwhile, 76% of men also said they look at a potential partner's financial responsibility.

A High Salary Isn't Enough

A high salary presents an advantage, since more money gives you more options. However, a high salary isn't enough to dictate whether someone is financially responsible or savvy about how money works.

While financial responsibility scored high marks, only 52% of Gen Z said that a romantic partner's earning potential mattered. That's a 26-percentage-point gap between financial responsibility and earnings potential.

However, this category also had the biggest gap between men and women. Only 45% of men care about a potential partner's earning potential, while 61% of women care about how much a man can earn.

Mindset And Financial Knowledge Also Matter

The Gen Z individuals surveyed also placed a strong importance on a potential partner's mindset and knowledge around finances. The report found that 70% of Gen Z views financial behaviors and financial attitudes as important components of a good partner. Financial knowledge was also important, with 61% of Gen Z viewing it as a valuable trait.

Each of these factors was more important for Gen Z than a romantic partner's earning potential. Gen Z women also view these attributes as more valuable than earnings potential, despite a 16 percentage point gap between men and women on earnings potential.

Knowing details about budgeting, investing, and planning to buy a house can help Gen Z when it comes to dating. Not only do these findings reflect what Gen Z wants in a romantic partner, but they also reflect what most partners will want to see in you.

A Partner Can Aid Or Derail Your Long-Term Financial Goals

The strong emphasis on finances comes at a time of high living costs. It's more difficult to afford necessities like housing, groceries, and a car than it was a few years ago. The 2025 Bankrate Wage To Inflation Index found that wages have not kept up with inflation since the pandemic. As this pattern continues, more people will stress about money and treat it as an important factor when looking for a partner.

Gen Z has been dealt a rough hand when it comes to their waning purchasing power. A romantic partner who turns out to be a financial liability will give them an additional burden at a time when almost everything has to go perfectly for them to buy a home and raise children.

However, a partner that is financially disciplined can assist you on your path to long-term financial goals that you share. The person you marry is the most important decision you will ever make. Finances aren't the only way that your life changes, but choosing a partner who is financially responsible can minimize the challenges so you can focus more on the good times.

Image: Shutterstock