Elon Musk's Alleged Baby Mama Says She Started A Podcast After 'Many Questionable Life Choices' — Adding 'Also, I'm Getting Evicted'

Ashley St. Clair didn't launch her podcast "Bad Advice" because she had a PR team or a five-year plan. She did it, in her own words, after "many questionable life choices," a "career suicide" she swears was unplanned, and—oh yeah—because she's getting evicted.

The 26-year-old influencer, author, and alleged mother of Elon Musk's child dropped the first episode on Musk's very own platform, X, on Aug. 18—only to have it disappear shortly after. But not before it made waves. The clip is still circulating, with news outlets reposting it on YouTube, keeping the controversy very much alive.

"Well, after a year of unplanned career suicide, many questionable life choices and a gap in my LinkedIn profile that cannot be legally explained, I've decided to start a podcast," she said in the opening minutes. "Consider everything out of my life a cautionary tale. Also, I'm getting evicted."

And that pretty much sets the tone. Equal parts chaos, confession, and cautionary storytelling, "Bad Advice" isn't aiming to fix your life—it's here to entertain you.

St. Clair claims she's broke, getting evicted, and now resorting to podcast sponsorships to stay afloat. "Polymarket offered me $10,000 to do an ad read," she said. "So with that, the roof over my head has been brought to you by Polymarket." Not exactly This American Life, but honest? Extremely.

"Not because anybody asked," she added, "but because statistically speaking, it was either join this or join a multi-level marketing scheme."

According to a statement from her legal team to People magazine in March, St. Clair claims Musk slashed or stopped financial support after she went public with their custody dispute. She told a Daily Mail reporter she was trying to "make up for the 60% cut that Elon made to our son's child support," as he watched her sell her $100,000 Tesla to Carvana. Now she's scrambling to cover her $15,000-a-month rent.

She reportedly told the Wall Street Journal that Musk offered her a one-time $15 million payment, along with $100,000 a month until the child turned 21, in exchange for her silence on the paternity matter.

Instead of glossing over it, she's leaned in. Her podcast riffs on her own missteps, takes jabs at the news cycle, and doubles down on the idea that every move she's made lately belongs in a "Don't do this" handbook.

Whether the podcast helps her land back on her feet or just pays one more month's rent, she's at least self-aware enough to admit what many don't: things went south, fast—and now she's trying to laugh through it.

Image: Imagn Images