An Engagement Ring For $10K Or $70K? 'The Ramsey Show' Weighs In On This Caller's 'Dilemma'

When it comes to engagement rings, most couples debate over style and size. But one caller yp "The Ramsey Show" recently raised eyebrows with a much bigger question: should he spend $10,000 or $70,000 on a ring?

Ramsey personalities George Kamel and John Delony weighed in, and their reactions shed light on how people approach money, priorities, and big-ticket purchases.

A Caller With a Unique Problem

The caller, Donald, explained that he had been dating his girlfriend for five years and was preparing to propose. His choice came down to a $10,000 lab-grown diamond or a $70,000 natural diamond.

Don't Miss:

Would You Have Invested in eBay or Uber Early? The Same Backers Are Betting on This Vacation Home Platform

Kevin O'Leary Says Real Estate's Been a Smart Bet for 200 Years — This Platform Lets Anyone Tap Into It

Unlike many callers to the show, Donald wasn't struggling with debt. In fact, he shared that he earns about $80,000 from his job and an additional $200,000 in dividends from shares in his father's business. On top of that, he has around $1 million in liquid assets across investments and savings.

Still, Kamel was quick to ask the obvious: "Donald, whose idea was a $70,000 ring?" The caller admitted it was his idea, not his girlfriend's.

An Insane Ring

Kamel and Delony questioned the motivation behind such a large purchase. Delony asked bluntly, "Why would you do this? Who are you trying to prove what to?"

Kamel called the idea of spending $70,000 "insane," especially since Donald doesn't own a home and is currently living in one of his parents' vacation properties. He said many people would likely prefer the security of a home over "a $70,000 object on my hand that I'm worried about every time I leave the house."

Trending: An EA Co-Founder Shapes This VC Backed Marketplace—Now You Can Invest in Gaming's Next Big Platform

Breaking Down The Finances

The conversation then shifted to how Donald manages his money. When pressed, he explained that about half a million dollars sits in index funds, $250,000 is in high-yield savings, and another $300,000 is tied to a business account that earns interest.

Kamel was struck by Donald's casual attitude, at one point saying, "Money is a fake object to you. It's just monopoly money." Donald agreed, admitting, "I don't know what to do with all this money I have."

Delony also expressed doubts, telling the caller, "This isn’t passing the smell test for me, but I mean, if you have a million dollars laying around, brother, do whatever you want to." While he stopped short of accusing Donald of being dishonest, he said spending that much on a ring is still wild.

What This Means for Others

While most people aren't choosing between $10,000 and $70,000 rings, the discussion highlights an important principle: just because you can spend money doesn't always mean you should.

See Also: 2,000 High Earners Manage $6B With This AI Platform — Learn More

For many couples, the real question is about priorities. Would a partner prefer a high-priced ring, or would they rather see those funds directed toward a home, travel, or retirement savings?

Kamel brought up the point that, even for those with significant resources, a $70,000 engagement ring is difficult to justify, and that Donal should consider whether his partner wants a ring or a home.

The Takeaway

Donald's call was unusual, but it underscored a common dilemma: how to balance love, money, and long-term goals. Whether someone has $10,000 or $1 million, the value of a purchase often comes down to meaning, not just price.

For couples preparing for major milestones, it may be worth asking not just, "How much can I spend?" but also, "What matters most to us as we build a future together?"

Read Next: The ECG Hasn't Changed in 100 Years — This AI Upgrade Could Help Detect Heart Disease Years Earlier

Image: Shutterstock