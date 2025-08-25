Actress Jane Birkin's Well-Worn Hermès Tote Sells For $10.1 Million, Breaking The Record For The Most Valuable Handbag

The original Hermès Birkin bag sold at Sotheby's in Paris in July for €8.6 million ($10.1 million).

Made for the late British singer and actress Jane Birkin, the black leather prototype carried her initials and nail clippers. It set a new record as the most valuable handbag ever auctioned.

Nine collectors bid for 10 minutes before a private buyer in Japan won by phone. The final offer drew thunderous applause from the attendees at the "Fashion Icons" sale, held during Haute Couture Week.

Origins Born From A Sketch

According to Hermès, during a Paris-to-London flight in 1984, Birkin told then-Hermès CEO Jean-Louis Dumas that she couldn't find a practical bag that fit her needs as a young mother.

Dumas sketched a design during the flight, and a year later, Hermès delivered the handcrafted prototype to her.

As a result, the handcrafted prototype in black leather carried Birkin's J.B. initials, a non-removable shoulder strap, and personal touches — including nail clippers — that distinguished it from later commercial models. Over time, it grew into a cultural icon, eventually outshining its functional origins.

Auction Day In Paris

At the Fashion Icons sale in Paris, bidding for the Birkin prototype began at $1.2 million and quickly climbed past $5.85 million within minutes. The gavel dropped at $8.2 million, with total fees pushing the sum to $10.1 million. Sotheby's described the bag as "totally unique" and "the most famous bag of all time." That sum dwarfed the prior auction record of $513,040 for a 28-centimeter Hermès Kelly bag, known as the "Kelly 28," made of white Himalaya crocodile leather.

Who Bought It And Why It Matters

The winning bidder was Shinsuke Sakimoto, the CEO of Valuence Holdings and former Japanese professional soccer player. CNN reported that Sakimoto called it "the most expensive purchase I've ever made per item," saying it was exciting but also made him feel "sick to my stomach."

According to Valuence, the bag will not be resold. Instead, it will be preserved and displayed as a cultural asset for future generations. The company, which specializes in luxury resale and sustainability-focused ventures, said the acquisition reflects its commitment to protecting cultural heritage while promoting the circulation of valuable items.

Image: Shutterstock