Family Feud Over $200,000 Spurs Mother To Rethink Heir — Daughter-In-Law Could Replace Son In Estate Plan

Anna, from Las Vegas is reconsidering her estate plan after disputes with her son and a $200,000 brokerage account he does not know about.

She called into "The Ramsey Show" recently, where co-hosts John Delony and George Kamel discussed her dilemma about removing her son and naming her daughter-in-law instead.

Mother Wants To Cut Ties

Anna said she has a trust that includes her three children and two grandchildren. She also added that she has $200,000 in a brokerage account under her son's name, which he does not know about and that she wants to remove him from it.

"I want to take him off of it because he does not deserve it," Anna said. She described him as a "horrible father, horrible son, horrible husband."

Anna said she pushed her daughter-in-law to divorce her son, citing his narcissistic behavior. She added that her daughter-in-law remains a devoted mother. "She will take care of those children — she's a wonderful mother," she said.

Risks Of Direct Transfer

Delony told Anna she could choose how to use her money but warned of legal complications if she gave it directly to her daughter-in-law. He explained that even after the divorce, her son could still pursue claims such as alimony.

"My guess is he's going to file some sort of alimony, some sort of something, and he'll get his hands on it in some way," Delony said.

Kamel focused on potential tax costs. He explained that if Anna sold the investments in the brokerage account, she would face capital gains taxes. "If it was held for longer than a year, it'll be long-term, likely 15%, depending on your situation," Kamel said.

Alternatives To Consider

On the show, Delony said Anna could move the $200,000 into her existing trust, which would allow her to set conditions on how and when the money is distributed. He explained that a trust can release funds to beneficiaries at specific ages or milestones.

Anna responded that she promised her late husband not to change the trust. Delony then suggested other options, such as gifting property or creating 529 education savings plans for her grandchildren.

Millions Skip Writing a Will

Estate planning challenges are widespread, according to recent surveys. A Caring.com study found only 24% of Americans had written a will in 2025, down from 33% in 2022.

Investopedia reported that less than a third of Americans have any estate plan, often due to procrastination or believing they lack sufficient assets.

"That's why you've got to get a professional in your corner so that you can exhale and make a logical move," Delony said, urging Anna to consult an estate attorney and a financial professional before making changes.

