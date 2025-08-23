Suze Orman: If You Make A Third Of Your Spouse's Salary, You Shouldn't Pay Half The Bills

When couples share finances, figuring out how to split expenses can be one of the trickiest conversations. Should bills be divided down the middle, or should income levels play a role?

On a recent episode of her "Women & Money" podcast, personal finance expert Suze Orman clarified a long-standing point of confusion: couples should contribute to household expenses in equal percentages, not equal dollar amounts.

Equal Percentages, Not Equal Amounts

The discussion began when a listener named Lisa wrote in, asking whether she should be paying half of the monthly expenses even though she earns only a third of her husband's salary. Lisa explained that her husband, a longtime follower of Orman's advice, insists that splitting bills 50/50 is the "fair" way.

Don't Miss:

The same firms that backed Uber, Venmo and eBay are investing in this pre-IPO company disrupting a $1.8T market — and you can too at just $2.90/share.

Shaquille O'Neal Wants People to Take Heart Health Seriously — This AI-ECG Could Make That Easier

Orman disagreed. "I never said if one of you makes $7,000 a month, the other makes $3,000 take home a month — and your expenses, let's say are $3,000 a month — that you each put in $1,500," she said. "Equal percentages, not equal amounts."

To illustrate, Orman broke down the math: if household expenses total $3,000 and the couple's combined income is $10,000, then each person should contribute 30% of their own salary.

For the higher earner in her example, that would be $2,100; for the lower earner, $900. She says the bills should get paid in proportion to income, keeping contributions fair without creating financial strain for the partner who earns less.

When Money and Household Labor Collide

Lisa's concern went beyond money, however. She noted that in addition to working, she also manages most household duties — cooking, cleaning, and caring for the children — while her husband contributes little at home. She questioned whether it was truly "fair" for her to cover what amounts to half the household responsibilities on top of her smaller income.

Trending: Kevin O'Leary Says Real Estate's Been a Smart Bet for 200 Years — This Platform Lets Anyone Tap Into It

Orman acknowledged that this dynamic is common. "When somebody is making two-thirds more of the money… somehow people tend to… get this attitude of, ‘Well, I’m bringing in most of the money. I’m obviously, therefore, working harder. And therefore, yeah, I deserve to be able to sit around and relax,'" she explained.

But she stressed that earning more money does not mean contributing less to family responsibilities.

Finding Balance Beyond the Paycheck

Orman's advice was twofold: first, adjust how household bills are divided to reflect each partner's income, and second, have an open conversation about the division of labor at home. "Maybe you straighten out the money aspect of it, but it doesn't straighten out the household chores," she said.

See Also: In a $34 Trillion Debt Era, The Right AI Could Be Your Financial Advantage — Learn More

She encouraged Lisa — and others in similar situations — to talk with their partner, not at them, about balancing both finances and responsibilities. The goal, Orman emphasized, is fairness not just in dollars, but in time, effort, and emotional energy.

Why This Matters for Couples

Disagreements over money are among the top sources of conflict in relationships. By shifting the perspective from equal amounts to equal percentages, couples may avoid unnecessary tension and reduce the financial burden on the lower-earning partner.

At the same time, Orman reminded listeners that money and household duties are intertwined. Even if expenses are split proportionally, ignoring the unpaid labor that goes into running a household can leave one partner feeling overworked and undervalued.

In Orman's words: "Just because you make less than doesn’t mean that you work less than, doesn’t mean that you don’t work as hard."

Read Next: Bezos' Favorite Real Estate Platform Launches A Way To Ride The Ongoing Private Credit Boom

Image: Shutterstock