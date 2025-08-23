How Retail Participation In The IPO Market Is Transforming The Stock Market

The IPO market was once heavily guarded by Wall Street, but some brokerage firms like Moomoo have made this market more accessible. That all came to a head when Bullish BLSH had a blowout debut on Aug. 13. It turns out that institutional investors weren't the only ones celebrating the stock's 83% gain in its debut.

Bullish's IPO won't be the last successful IPO that generates strong enthusiasm from retail investors, and this trend can have a major impact on the stock market as a whole.

"As retail investors gain this unprecedented access, their influence is rippling through the market," Moomoo U.S. CEO Neil McDonald told Benzinga in an interview. "This shift is not just about demand; it's about reshaping which companies thrive. Businesses that resonate with retail audiences now have a clearer path to public success, as retail momentum complements (and sometimes even surpasses) institutional interest."

An Easier Pathway Into Gated Stocks

When hot stocks have their IPOs, most of the gains are registered before retail investors have a chance to accumulate shares. For most of the stock market's existence, retail investors could only watch as IPOs that excited them shot well past their limit orders. Brokerage firms like Moomoo saw an opportunity to level the playing field.

"Today, digital platforms like Moomoo are upending this model, democratizing access in tangible ways," McDonald said. "For example, Moomoo’s Bullish IPO allocation ensured 100% of subscribing Moomoo clients received shares. This contrasts with previous traditional IPOs, where oversubscribed deals often left retail investors empty-handed."

However, there is one string attached for retail investors that also affects institutional investors. Moomoo mentioned a 180-day lock-up period for the Bullish IPO. Selling shares before the IPO lock-up period concludes can result in financial penalties, being unable to participate in future IPOs, and possible legal action for violating the agreement.

Investors can hedge their positions to minimize losses from post-IPO downward pressure to avoid selling their shares before the lock-up period concludes.

The Advantages Of Retail Investors Entering IPOs

Retail investors can reap higher returns if they get into promising growth stocks at their IPO prices. However, retail participation doesn't only help retail investors. It also helps the corporations that want to enter the public market.

"Retail participation injects liquidity into the IPO market, particularly for smaller issuers. This liquidity benefits issuers by reducing reliance on institutional buyers, who often demand steep discounts," McDonald told Benzinga. "Additionally, retail participation reduces the institution’s dominance of share ownership. Consequently, the risk of abrupt price collapses from institutional flipping is mitigated, helping to create a more stable trading environment."

Companies get to retain more of their equity since retail investors don't get the same discounts as big players. This setup allows corporations to have better finances and may make them less prone to issuing new shares that dilute existing investors in the future.

Retail Investors Have Some Risks To Consider

IPO lock-up periods are a major risk to consider, but they aren't the only factor retail investors should consider. McDonald told Benzinga that recent IPO successes like Circle CRCL, Figma FIG, and Bullish may overshadow the dangers of IPOs that go poorly.

"It's critical for investors to understand that IPOs are inherently volatile and subject to extreme price fluctuations," McDonald said. "This volatility stems partly from the fact that newly public firms lack long-term trading histories, making valuations speculative. Without a track record of consistent revenue, profitability, or market share stability, investors often rely on projections rather than proven results, amplifying uncertainty."

Not every investor can endure the sharp volatility of IPOs, especially when the trades move against you. Investors have to look no further than Bullish. The stock had an IPO price of $37 per share, opened at $90 per share and reached $118 per share before closing at $68 per share.

That single day demonstrates how quickly fortunes can change in an IPO. Bullish has continued to drop below $68 per share, and IPO investors must remain in the stock until the lock-up period concludes. IPOS present the real risk of losing significant money in a short amount of time if they do not pan out, but they also present tremendous opportunities that were previously only available to institutional investors.

