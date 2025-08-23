Dave Ramsey Caller Says Her Financial Advisor Filed Bankruptcy Twice and Got Sued For Writing Bad Checks— 'You Don't Get To Be Rude To Me About This'

When you're hiring someone to manage your money, you expect at least two things: integrity and honesty. For one woman in Asheville, North Carolina, she got neither—and Dave Ramsey didn't hold back on his advice.

Kim called "The Ramsey Show" after discovering the man she hired for both tax prep and financial planning had a checkered past. We're not talking about a minor hiccup here. This "professional" had filed bankruptcy twice, been sued for writing a bad check, and even had his right to use Certified Financial Planner marks revoked.

Kim and her husband had already forked over $1,500, but when they confronted him, his response wasn't exactly apologetic. "He says that we don't understand what it's like to run our own business," Kim explained, noting his defensive and dismissive tone.

Don't Miss:

The same firms that backed Uber, Venmo and eBay are investing in this pre-IPO company disrupting a $1.8T market — and you can too at just $2.90/share.

Kevin O'Leary Says Real Estate's Been a Smart Bet for 200 Years — This Platform Lets Anyone Tap Into It

That's when Ramsey cut in sharply: "You don't get to be rude to me about this. You're defensive."

Ramsey made it clear that the financial planner's attitude was just as big of a problem as his history. "It's not the thing—it's the attitude," he told Kim. "If I were in your shoes, I'd have these exact same concerns."

Why the Attitude Matters

Ramsey walked through what a respectable answer should have looked like. Instead of brushing her off, the planner could have owned his mistakes and explained them openly. For example, he could have said the bankruptcies were the result of "stupid butt things" he learned from and wouldn't repeat, or that the bad check came from a business dispute he handled poorly.

"That's the proper way to answer this question," Ramsey explained. "If I were in your shoes, I'd have these exact same concerns. I'm happy to tell you the details."

That kind of candor, Ramsey said, could have restored some credibility. Instead, the man doubled down, pointed fingers, and even tried to blame his ex-wife.

"You see what I'm saying?" Ramsey told the caller. "If you had gone that way, then he would have redeemed his credibility. But the attitude is the thing."

Trending: 7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

The Bigger Lesson: Who You Trust With Your Money

The sad part? Kim's experience now has her questioning all financial planners. And honestly—who wouldn't?

Ramsey pointed out the importance of working with financial advisors who operate with the heart of a teacher. His own advisors, he explained, don't charge upfront planning fees but instead earn commissions when helping clients with investments like Roth IRAs or college funds.

That brings up an important point about fiduciaries. "The word fiduciary means a person of trust," Ramsey reminded listeners. "Can you trust someone that gets a commission? Yes, if they're trustworthy."

Not all fiduciaries are created equal, and not every planner waving a certification is automatically the right fit. Transparency, honesty, and—yes—basic respect matter just as much as technical know-how.

See Also: Jeff Bezos-Backed Arrived Homes Hits A Big Sale On Charlotte Property – Investors Earning A 34.7% Return

What You Can Do

If you're looking for a financial advisor, take a page from Kim's hard-learned lesson:

Check their background. Bankruptcy filings, revoked licenses, or lawsuits are red flags.

Pay attention to their attitude. As Ramsey said, "It's not the thing—it's the attitude."

Ask questions upfront. A trustworthy advisor won't dodge your concerns.

Look for educators, not salespeople. A true financial pro should explain strategies clearly—not leave you confused or dismissed.

And most importantly, remember Ramsey's boundary-setting wisdom: "You don't get to be rude to me about this." If someone's managing your money, the very least they owe you is respect.

Read Next: Shaquille O'Neal Wants People to Take Heart Health Seriously — This AI-ECG Could Make That Easier

Image: Shutterstock