Jessica Pegula, Tennis Star With $19 Million In Career Winnings, Says She'll Retire Within 'Two Or Three Years'

World No. 4 tennis player Jessica Pegula says she has only "two or three years" left on tour before stepping away from professional tennis.

On the "Tennis Insider Club" podcast earlier this month, co-hosts Caroline Garcia and Borja Durán spoke with 31-year-old Pegula, who said she does not plan to play beyond age 35. She added that qualifying for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles could be her final tournament.

"I'm counting technically like two years, because then you qualify, so I'll probably have an idea by then if I'm in or not," Pegula said, explaining that Olympic qualification helps shape her schedule.

Don't Miss:

Olympic tennis qualification is based on Women's Tennis Association rankings, with a limit of four women per country in singles, according to the International Tennis Federation. The ranking cutoff is set about two years before the Olympics, giving players a defined window for eligibility.

Pegula added that her long-term decision will ultimately depend on starting a family. She said she plans to step away once she has children and does not intend to return afterward. For now, she approaches her career "year to year," basing choices on her health and performance as she moves toward retirement.

Wins And Losses This Year

Pegula has earned three titles this season. The most notable came at the Bad Homburg Open in June, where she defeated world No. 1 Iga Świątek in the final. Her Grand Slam run at Wimbledon the following month ended in the first round with a loss to Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Trending: Kevin O'Leary Says Real Estate's Been a Smart Bet for 200 Years — This Platform Lets Anyone Tap Into It

Earlier this month at the National Bank Open in Montreal, she reached the third round before falling to Anastasija Sevastova, ending her two-year title defense.

Most recently, Pegula competed at the Cincinnati Open, where she lost to Magda Linette in the third round. Her career has already been financially rewarding, bolstered by prize earnings and her background as the daughter of Terry Pegula, whom Forbes lists with a $7.6 billion fortune.

Pegula also spoke about Coco Gauff's role in her plans to continue through the 2028 Olympics. "She was like, ‘You can't retire before then,'" Pegula recalled. The two reached No. 1 in doubles together and represented the U.S. at the Paris Olympics.

See Also: 2,000 High Earners Manage $6B With This AI Platform — Learn More

Career Record And Retirement Trend

Pegula has won nine WTA singles titles and reached career-high rankings of No. 3 in singles and No. 1 in doubles. According to the WTA, she has earned nearly $19 million in prize money.

Retirements are shaping the women's tennis narrative this year. Petra Kvitová announced in June that she will end her career after the U.S. Open, and Eugenie Bouchard also confirmed last month that the Montreal Open will be her final professional tournament.

Meanwhile, Venus Williams received a wild card this month to play singles at this year's U.S. Open, making her the oldest entrant in the singles draw since 1981—a notable return to Grand Slam singles after surgery and a lengthy break from competition.

Read Next: Shaquille O'Neal Wants People to Take Heart Health Seriously — This AI-ECG Could Make That Easier

Image: Shutterstock