Warren Buffett's Daughter Reveals He Earned His Fortune 'Sort Of By Accident.' Doing What He Loved Led To A 'Whole Bunch Of Money'

Warren Buffett is one of the richest people alive, but according to his daughter, Susie Buffett, the money was never the goal.

A Quiet Life, A Giant Fortune

“He made the money sort of by accident because he was really good at doing what he loved,” Susie told People in 2017. “When you do that particular thing really well, you end up with a whole bunch of money. But it’s really true that he does not care about having a bunch of money.”

Buffett, who is almost 95, still lives in the modest Omaha, Nebraska home he bought in 1958. While he commands massive crowds and headlines, Susie describes him as “pretty boring” and says he has always been down-to-earth.

Unlike many parents with high-powered careers, Warren was around a lot. “He was at the dinner table every night. Very present at the dinner table,” Susie recalled in HBO’s 2017 documentary “Becoming Warren Buffett.” “He wasn’t the dad out in the backyard throwing the football. And he wasn’t really the dad, you know, sitting in the bedroom at night reading the stories with us.”

But he showed love in his own way. She remembers him singing her to sleep with “Over the Rainbow” and even making a karaoke recording of the song as a gift later in life. Once, when she was 8, he surprised her with a new dress, a Slo Poke sucker and a trip to the ballet.

“Now that I’m older, I’m sure my mother forced him to do it,” she joked. “But I never knew that at the time.”

As for help with math homework? That was a challenge. “It was sort of hopeless to get math help from him because he could get the answer and then he couldn’t explain how he got it.”

A Different Relationship With Wealth

Susie chairs the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named after her late mother. She’s also set to help manage a charitable trust that will receive Warren’s estimated $143 billion fortune after his death. Alongside her brothers Howard and Peter, she will have 10 years to give it away.

Howard has acknowledged the scale of the responsibility: “It’s not so easy to give away money if you want to do it smart, if you want to be intelligent about it,” he told the Associated Press last year.

For Susie, her father's success has always been about doing what he enjoyed, not chasing wealth. “He’s pretty boring — it’s just not what people expect,” she told People.

