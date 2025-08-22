Even the 'World's Worst Investor' Built Wealth—This Rule Made It Possible

Popular financial advisors known as “The Money Guys” are challenging the conventional wisdom that market timing matters for long-term wealth building. According to their recent discussion with the "Iced Coffee Hours" podcast, even the “world’s worst investor” who only invested at market peaks still built a substantial portfolio over 30-40 years by simply staying invested.

The Power of Persistence Over Perfection

Brian Preston and Bo Hanson emphasized that time is the most valuable resource for young investors, allowing compound interest to do the “hard work.” Their core message centers on consistent, small steps rather than trying to time market entries and exits perfectly.

“The biggest secret is dollar-cost averaging,” the Money Guys explained on the podcast, describing it as a method to avoid emotional pitfalls while ensuring continuous market participation. This strategy involves investing fixed amounts regularly regardless of market conditions, which naturally buys more shares when prices are low and fewer when prices are high.

Index Funds: The Simple Solution

The advisors strongly advocate for index funds due to their simplicity and proven effectiveness over time. They warn against chasing “hot dots” like the internet funds that were popular in 2000, options trading due to timing complexities, and triple-leveraged ETFs because of time decay and mathematical challenges.

Their philosophy allows for speculation only with “vacation money” rather than “grocery money,” and only after establishing a strong financial foundation. The emphasis remains on building wealth through proven, boring strategies rather than seeking excitement in the markets.

Managing Fear and Greed

A critical differentiator for financially sound individuals, according to the experts, is the ability to recognize and manage emotions of fear and greed. They reference Warren Buffett‘s famous advice about being “fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful,” while cautioning against being too extreme in either direction.

Preston and Hanson noted that financially responsible individuals tend to be more disciplined overall, understanding how to live below their means and avoiding consumer traps that derail long-term wealth building.

Diversification Over Concentration

The advisors strongly emphasize diversification to protect wealth, citing examples of executives who lost fortunes due to over-concentration in single company stocks. They specifically mentioned concerns about putting large portions of net worth into highly concentrated assets like Bitcoin, especially after achieving significant wealth.

Instead, they recommend diversification across various asset classes as the key to wealth preservation. While small financial mistakes are common and educational early in life, they warn that the most devastating errors often occur later with larger sums at stake.

Current Market Challenges

Despite acknowledging current headwinds like inflation and high housing costs, the experts maintain strong optimism about achieving financial success in America. They argue against pessimistic narratives about the system being “stacked against” ordinary investors.

Preston and Hanson believe that despite challenges, basic financial tenets remain achievable for everyone: living on less than you make, saving for the future, and building an emergency fund. These fundamentals, they argue, are possible regardless of current economic conditions.

Their message emphasizes that while everyone faces difficult circumstances, implementing these basic principles consistently over time remains the most reliable path to financial independence. The key insight is that perfect timing matters far less than simply getting started and staying consistent with proven strategies.

Image: Shutterstock