From $4,500 Per Episode On SNL To A $200 Million Net Worth — Eddie Murphy Reveals Why He Walked Away From 'Rush Hour'

Eddie Murphy built his career on bold choices. He earned $4,500 an episode on NBC's "Saturday Night Live." Today, his net worth is estimated at $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The award-winning actor and comedian who became a blockbuster star has kept audiences watching for decades, balancing hits, misses and comebacks across film and television.

Speaking on Complex's "360 With Speedy" podcast, hosted by Speedy Morman, the comedian explained why he turned down a role in "Rush Hour."

The conversation connected his latest project to earlier choices that shaped his rise from "SNL" to box office stardom.

Why He Passed On "Rush Hour"

Murphy told Morman that he passed on "Rush Hour" because another script promised less work and more leisure. "It was a no-brainer… you're in a robe in Miami," he said, adding, "We went to Miami and made a horrendous film." The role he turned down went to actor Chris Tucker, who starred opposite Jackie Chan.

From SNL Breakout To Box Office Mainstay

Murphy's early break came on Comcast Corp. CMCSA network NBC's "SNL," which he joined at 19.

At the time, "SNL" was struggling after creator Lorne Michaels and the original cast departed, and ratings had sharply declined. The Ringer reported that Murphy became "a life preserver whose presence helped save "SNL" from drowning" during those difficult early 1980s seasons.

His movie run followed, featuring "48 Hrs.," "Trading Places" and "Beverly Hills Cop," which cemented his box-office appeal. The "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise returned on Netflix NFLX in 2024, when "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" debuted at No. 1 on the English films list, drawing 41 million views in its first week.

Murphy confirmed on NBC's "Today" show late last month that he will star as Inspector Clouseau in the upcoming "Pink Panther" reboot. DreamWorks Animation announced this month that "Shrek 5" is in production, with Murphy returning as the voice of Donkey.

Hits, Misses And What He Said

Discussing "Norbit" on the "Complex" podcast, he said, "They were just hating," defending the comedy he co-wrote with his late brother. He also called "The Adventures of Pluto Nash" and "Holy Man" two of his worst films.

By contrast, he listed "Coming to America," "The Nutty Professor," "Shrek" and "Dreamgirls" as personal standouts—his own movie Mount Rushmore. However, he stressed that every project ultimately reflected the stage of life he was in at the time.

Murphy's newest project, "The Pickup," debuted early this month exclusively on Prime Video, Amazon MGM Studios reported. The heist-action comedy stars Murphy alongside Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson.

Image: Shutterstock