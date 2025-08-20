Single Dad Making $80K Admits to Dave Ramsey He Hasn't Filed Taxes In 3 Years — Ramsey Warns, 'You've Got 24 Hours Before Handcuffs'

It's not every day you hear someone call into "The Ramsey Show" and admit, on-air, that they haven't filed their taxes in three years. But that's exactly what happened when a single dad, earning $80,000 a year, dialed in for help.

He started off with the usual financial woes: "I'm a single dad struggling to put food on the table for my kids. I don't have any credit card debt. I do have an auto loan that I'm majorly upside down on. I've got about $4,000 in medical debt. And probably the most embarrassing one is I haven't filed any taxes in the past—the this coming season will be three years. I just have not had the money to file them."

Yikes. Not exactly the kind of thing you want to confess to Dave Ramsey.

The man admitted he's been "coasting" since his divorce six years ago, living paycheck to paycheck despite making what most would consider a decent salary. "I make about $80,000 a year. I should not be this broke," he said, echoing the frustration of countless listeners who wonder how a solid income can still feel like it slips through your fingers.

But Dave didn't waste time analyzing the "ends don't meet" problem. Instead, he zeroed in on the tax issue like a laser. "People do not get put in jail in America for not paying their taxes," Ramsey said. "They do get put in jail for not filing them."

That's when Dave dropped the bombshell: "You have 24 hours, my friend, to get at ramseysolutions.com and click on Tax ELP … to sit down and get those taxes filed. I don't want you led away in bracelets at connect. I hope I'm scaring you."

Mission accomplished.

Ramsey went further, estimating just how bad the damage could be: "I'm guessing you're going to have somewhere around $60,000 … going to be [owed] plus penalties." Why so much? Because this caller works as a 1099 contractor, meaning taxes weren't withheld. Three years of skipped filings at $80K a year? That's a financial ticking time bomb.

And here's the key takeaway: filing is non-negotiable. As Ramsey warned, "2,571 people went to jail last year for failure to file. It is a law. It's a criminal law. Not paying is different—you can get away with not paying. You can't get away with not filing. Get your freaking taxes filed now."

The moral? Even if you can't pay, you must file. There are payment plans, IRS settlement options, and ways to dig yourself out. But nothing happens until you stop avoiding and start facing the problem. As Ramsey reminded him, "You have a tremendous responsibility as a single dad."

Filing taxes might not solve all of this man's financial struggles, but it's the first step toward reclaiming control. Because no budget, no debt snowball, and no financial plan works if you're worried about handcuffs.

Image: Imagn Images