'I Think I Own 5% Of The Net,' Says 'Home Alone' Star Macaulay Culkin On Why He Picks The Sequel Over The Original

Actor Macaulay Culkin says he prefers the 1992 sequel "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" to the original.

"I got paid more," Culkin said during a recent episode of the YouTube interview series "Hot Ones," hosted by Sean Evans. "I think I own 5% of the net. And also 15% of the merchandising. So, if you buy a Talkboy I'm like yeah, I'll take 15% of that. Thank you very much. By the way, buy a Talkboy this Christmas."

Culkin kept the tone light while answering questions about favorite scenes, stunts and fan curiosities.

He confirmed the long-running rumor about the "Buzz, your girlfriend, woof!" photo, saying the picture was actually of a crew member's son dressed as a girl, a detail director Chris Columbus later confirmed.

He explained that the line "You guys give up? Are you thirsty for more?" came directly from the script. At the same time, he recalled improvising dialogue in the grocery store scene—"Because you're a stranger"—and described a stunt-double mix-up with actor Larry Nicholas.

How Big The Movies Grew

The first "Home Alone" movie opened in 1990 and became a hit. Box Office Mojo reported it grossed $476.7 million worldwide, including $285.8 million in the U.S. and remains popular during the holidays.

"Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" earned $173.6 million in U.S. ticket sales and still attracts audiences. These figures highlight the franchise's reach and support Culkin's comment about the sequel's success, particularly with merchandise linked to the film.

The episode, uploaded this month, has already passed 2 million views, adding fresh fuel to a holiday franchise that still generates headlines. Meanwhile, Disney DIS continues to steward the property through 20th Century Studios and its streaming service in the U.S.

A Walk Of Fame Bond

The “Home Alone" legacy isn't only about the box office and merchandise. It's also about relationships.

Catherine O'Hara praised him during Culkin's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles in 2023. O'Hara, who played his on-screen mother, Kate McCallister, called the moment a tribute that linked past and present. "Home Alone was, is and always will be a beloved global sensation," she said, adding that the film endures "because of Culkin."

She ended her remarks by thanking him for including her as "your fake mom that left you home alone not once but twice." Culkin later responded with Kevin's famous line: "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals."

