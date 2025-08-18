Is $4 Million Enough For A Wife To Leave Her Job That Brings In $220,000 Per Year? 'My Husband Supports It.'

A wife in her early 40s has climbed the corporate ladder and become an associate vice president at a finance company that puts her under constant stress. She has considered leaving the job, especially when one of her two children endured a serious illness out of nowhere.

Even though she earns $220,000 per year, she can leave the job. The couple has $4 million, which includes a fully paid-off house. Although the husband's income fluctuates, he is projected to earn $800,000 this year.

Don't Miss:

The same firms that backed Uber, Venmo and eBay are investing in this pre-IPO company disrupting a $1.8T market — and you can too at just $2.90/share.

‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.30/share.

She doesn't feel rich yet because the couple wants to buy a house somewhere warm in the South or move to a high-cost area to escape cold winters. The couple wants to upsize their home even if a move doesn't happen, and they are looking at $2.5 million properties.

Many Redditors encouraged her to quit and that her finances were good, but there are deeper lessons for people who are in a similar situation.

Don't Let Your Ego Pull You Away From The Right Decision

A key part of the conversation is the wife's ego, which she mentioned in the post. It's a small omission that acts as the foundation for why she's currently staying put. It started when she rejected the idea of a lateral move, citing her ego in the process.

"A lateral move would mean the same stress, and my ego won't allow me to take a step down," she said.

Leaving the job requires taking a step down. From a career perspective, going from an associate vice president to unemployed is one of the biggest steps down that you can possibly take. However, it may be the biggest step she can take upward from the perspective of being a mother.

"I want to be more present for my kids. All in all, being there for them in their teen years would be really rewarding," she said.

Trending: Kevin O'Leary Says Real Estate's Been a Smart Bet for 200 Years — This Platform Lets Anyone Tap Into It

Money Isn't An Issue

The conversation would be different if she were the breadwinner and needed to work in order to pay the bills. If the husband were only earning $50,000 per year, she'd have to stay put in most cases. However, that isn't the case at all.

The husband's $800,000 earnings, the $4 million net worth, and a fully paid house suggest that she can walk away from her job. It's also important to consider that her $220,000 is a lot lower if you consider taxes. Since her husband earns roughly $800,000 per year, all of her money is likely getting taxed at an elevated federal tax rate.

While the couple will take home less money if she leaves her job, the husband takes home enough money to raise a family of two children. The fact that he has encouraged her to leave her job further demonstrates that money is not an issue.

See Also: In a $34 Trillion Debt Era, The Right AI Could Be Your Financial Advantage — Learn More

Do You Really Need A Big House?

No one will question the couple's ability to afford a $2.5 million house, especially with their current property fully paid off. However, it may not be the right decision, and that seems to be causing the wife financial stress.

We don't know about the current home, but she didn't mention anything about the space being too tight to raise her two children. If you're buying a house in a Southern state that you will only visit in the winter, you don't need to buy a big house. A condo with a pool may be more sensible since it immediately inserts you into a community and has built-in security.

The husband's $800,000 earnings should still be enough to afford the $2.5 million house, especially if they sell their current property. However, you don't have to creep up your lifestyle just because you are suddenly earning more money. Leaving the job and staying put in the current house may be the best route for the wife.

Read Next: The ECG Hasn't Changed in 100 Years — This AI Upgrade Could Help Detect Heart Disease Years Earlier

Image: Shutterstock