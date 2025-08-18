Couple Making $900K Asks If Their $40K Food Budget Is Normal — Says They Live in One of the World's Most Expensive Cities Where Burger King Costs $20

If a $20 Whopper sounds ridiculous, you're not alone—but according to one high-earning Reddit couple, that's just the going rate in their city. And when you're pulling in $900,000 a year, apparently dropping $40,000 annually on food isn't shocking—it's relatable.

In a post to r/HENRYfinance, a subreddit for high earners not rich yet, one user asked fellow very, very high cost-of-living dwellers — better known as VVHCOL on Reddit — if their food budget was normal. Instead of backlash, they were met with understanding—and in many cases, near-identical spending habits.

"Current HHI $900K gross, about $500K net," the original poster wrote. "Our $40K a year food expense covers the following lifestyle: $300 groceries a week for two, cooking at home Sunday evening through Friday lunch. Dining out Friday evening, Saturday lunch + dinner, Sunday lunch, for a total of ~$450."

That comes out to roughly $3,300 per month between groceries and restaurants. And while the poster emphasized that the $20 Burger King meal was just a cost-of-living reference—not a routine stop—it was enough to frame the reality of their environment. A typical sit-down dinner for two, without drinks, runs them around $100.

Far from being outraged, Redditors largely shrugged at the $40,000 figure.

"If you make $900K a year, really wouldn't worry about $40K a year on food," one user wrote. "Is $40K in itself a large number? Maybe. But you make a lot of money. Enjoy it."

Another offered this comparison:

"It's like asking if buying a $100K Porsche is a lot. Objectively, it is—but if your household income is 9x that, it's not like you'd be making a huge sacrifice to buy one. Live your life the way that makes you the happiest."

One commenter said their household—at a similar income level—spends about $2,000 a month on restaurants and $1,000 on groceries, clocking in at $36K a year. Others chimed in with similar breakdowns:

$350–$400/week at Whole Foods

$25/lb steak nights

$50/month on whole-bean coffee

$100/month on protein and supplements

Dining out "sporadically," but still averaging $200/month





"We aren't talking bulking athletes here," one user wrote. "Just clean but reasonable eating. No idea what you other people are eating for only $100/person/week…"

The original poster followed up with even more detail, clarifying that their $300 per week grocery total includes household goods—items like shampoo, toilet paper, supplements, and detergent. The number wasn't based on weekly receipts, but an annual spend averaged across 52 weeks. Their recent weekend dining total? Just over $400:

Friday night takeout: $35

Saturday brunch: $80 for two entrees and a shared app

Saturday dinner: $220 at a modest Japanese restaurant with no drinks

Sunday lunch: free at a friend's

Sunday dinner: $90 at a mall restaurant consisting of shared tapas

While some expressed mild surprise, most echoed the same sentiment: in a VVHCOL city with a half-million-dollar net income, this kind of spending isn't just normal—it's expected.

"Not sure why people are so confused about $300 for groceries for two," one commenter said. "Anyone who likes cooking good, healthy food in a VHCOL will likely be in the same ballpark."

Others agreed that tracking the exact breakdown is often tricky—especially when lumped in with household spending or masked by Costco runs.

Still, the post struck a nerve—not because the budget was excessive, but because it highlighted how different "normal" looks when you scale the cost of living and income together. In an economy where inflation dominates headlines, it was oddly refreshing to see high earners comparing receipts without defensiveness or performative thrift.

And while $40K a year on food might sound wild to the average person, one commenter said it best: "You're fine."

Image: Shutterstock