High Earners Discuss How To Avoid Raising Spoiled Children: 'Let Your Child Be Upset'

High earners can give their children a lifestyle that few families can afford, but giving your child too many things may cause them to be spoiled. Families that earn more can spoil their children more, but any child can become spoiled if parents aren't careful.

That's why many high-earning families joined forces on Reddit and discussed various resources and advice that can prevent children from getting spoiled. That way, children appreciate what they have without being overdemanding or frustrated when they're told they can't have something. These are some of the ways you can avoid raising spoiled children.

Don't Fix Every Little Thing With Money

Your children will encounter obstacles in their lives. The way you teach them to confront problems in their early years will impact who they become as adults. One high earner suggested that parents avoid using money to solve their children's problems.

"Let your child be upset. Let them be bored. If they get in trouble, let them experience the consequence," a therapist suggested in the HENRY subreddit.

You can still offer emotional support during these times, but solving everything with money can create an unhealthy feedback loop. A child who is used to having problems fixed with money may come to their parents and ask for money to solve future problems. That can cause the child to become spoiled.

Teach Your Children About Money And Good Values

You don't have to simulate a humble lifestyle to avoid spoiling your children. Some kids from humble backgrounds become spoiled based on their peers. Parents can counter this by teaching their children about money and good values.

One high earner mentioned that they teach their children about money, values, sacrifice, and giving to others. Many high earners work hard to create an environment where their children are more likely to feel "privileged." However, there are wealthy kids who are down-to-earth, and a lot of it is based on the values that you pass on to your children.

One high earner suggested giving your children chores around the house. Having them clean their dishes daily and do some house cleaning each week can make them humble despite an above-average upbringing. Another high earner suggested letting your kids know that you are only rich because of the effort you put into your career and financial discipline. Telling them about the required effort can inspire them to work hard and avoid becoming spoiled.

Have Your Children Volunteer For Causes

A rich suburb may not give your children many opportunities to spend time with people who aren't as fortunate. As a remedy, some high earners are having their children volunteer at soup kitchens and similar types of organizations.

Volunteering demonstrates how small actions can meaningfully change someone's life. It can teach children that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts while minimizing the likelihood of them becoming spoiled. One high earner volunteers with their kids each month and also recommends sending them to scout camp to meet people within various socio-economic classes.

You don't have to volunteer every day to get its benefits. Volunteering every other weekend can work wonders and be a good family bonding experience. A few Redditors also suggested putting children in customer service jobs when they're old enough as a way to humble them. You can start with volunteering and then go the part-time route with your child in the future. Plus, they get to earn money and see the true value of their time.

