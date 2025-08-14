'Future Me Will Figure It Out' — The Ramsey Show Shares 5 Signs That You're Not Taking Retirement Seriously

A lot of us treat retirement like it's way down the road — something "future me" will worry about. But folks from "The Ramsey Show" say if you keep that mindset, you could end up unprepared when the time actually comes.

Here are five clear signs they say you might not be taking retirement seriously enough, and what you can do about it.

1. No Clear Retirement Goals

One big warning sign? Not having a clear goal for retirement. Ramsey personality George Kamel puts it simply. "Retirement is not an age," he says. "It's a financial number, and you need to know that number."

Sure, no one can say exactly how much you'll need, but Kamel advises if you're consistently investing — especially in mutual funds over time — you can build a decent nest egg. Without knowing what you're aiming for, though, it's tough to make a real plan.

2. Not Saving at Least 15% of Your Income

Another red flag is not putting away enough money. Rachel Cruze, another host, points out that the average American in their 40s makes about $59,000 a year. She says, "If you started investing 15% at age 40 and did that every year until you retired, you would be a millionaire by 65."

3. Carrying Consumer Debt

Still paying off credit cards, student loans, or other personal debts? That's a warning sign, too. Kamel calls debt "borrowing from your future," and that's exactly what it is — money you'll owe instead of save for retirement.

He suggests using the "debt snowball" method, which means tackling your smallest debts first no matter the interest rate. Once those debts are gone, you free up money that you can start investing instead.

4. Overspending on Non-Essential Costs

If you're spending a lot on things you don't really need, that can eat into your ability to save. Cruze says the average American spends about $1,500 a month on stuff like dining out, impulse buys, and subscriptions — that's nearly $18,000 a year.

So, she advises cutting back on those extras to open up more room in your budget for saving.

5. Not Following a Budget

Lastly, if you're not budgeting at all, you're missing a key tool. Kamel calls a budget "the foundation of winning with money." It's not just for people who are struggling — it's for anyone who wants to keep and grow what they have.

Cruze says budgeting is like holding a mirror in front of your face. Without it, money just slips away, and you don't even notice where it went. Keeping track of every dollar helps you stay on top of your spending and focused on your retirement goals.

Retirement isn't something you want to leave to "future me." If you spot these signs in your habits, it's worth making some changes now. Setting goals, saving more, paying off debt, cutting unnecessary expenses, and budgeting can all help set you up for a more secure future.

It's about what you do today — not what you hope future you will figure out.

