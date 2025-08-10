He Asked If He Should Skip Retirement To Fund His Church — Dave Ramsey Called It A Possible 'Money Grab'

A caller from Oklahoma named Daniel reached out in an April episode of "The Ramsey Show" to ask whether he should halt contributions to his 401(k) because his church encouraged members to help finance a building project.

"If they said this, this is not biblical," career coach and author Ken Coleman replied, while personal finance expert and radio host Dave Ramsey advised that prioritizing church fundraising over financial stability is unwise.

Church Or Nest Egg

"Change churches if someone's doing this," Ramsey said, stressing the importance of maintaining financial priorities. Both hosts agreed that while scripture encourages generosity, it doesn't endorse reckless giving. Ramsey emphasized that faith-aligned financial planning means providing for one's future while supporting others responsibly.

He went on to describe the caller's dilemma as potentially a "money grab" by the church—highlighting how some appeals for giving, if unchecked, can place unfair pressure on members to sacrifice their long-term financial health.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's total U.S. household debt reached $18.39 trillion in the second quarter, up $185 billion, or 1%, from the first three months of the year. The high debt levels leave many households with limited flexibility for unexpected expenses or unplanned financial decisions.

Ramsey's stance aligns with his company's guidance: tithe faithfully, budget intentionally, and invest 15% of gross income toward retirement, as outlined in "Baby Step 4" on the Ramsey Solutions website.

Tithes Versus Offerings

Ramsey explains that a tithe is exactly 10% of income; anything beyond is an offering that should never derail personal solvency. "The Bible says you should save for your needs—in the house of the wise are stores of choice food and oil," he said, emphasizing the importance of diligence and financial preparedness.

That caution matters more than ever: according to Bankrate, only 46% of adults have enough savings to cover three months of expenses. Ramsey said, "Wise people save money," echoing Proverbs 21:20, and advised building an emergency fund before writing extra checks to any ministry.

Balancing Faith And Finance

Numbers underscore Daniel's tension. Charles Schwab's "2025 Workplace Plan Participant Survey," conducted by Logica Research between April and May, found that just 34% of 401(k) participants feel very likely to meet their retirement goals, underscoring growing pessimism amid inflation. Participants expect to need $1.6 million for a 22-year retirement—an amount many say feels out of reach amid rising prices.

Despite economic concerns, the survey found only 11% have reduced their 401(k) contributions, most are trimming discretionary spending and opting for cheaper items instead. Ramsey applauded the discipline and advised listeners not to raid retirement accounts—even for church projects—emphasizing the long-term cost of interrupting compound growth.

Image: Shutterstock