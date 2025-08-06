Dave Ramsey Weighs In: From $160K To $1.1M With Four Employees, A Contractor Is Struggling To Find Electricians Who Don't Drink Or Do Drugs On The Job

Growing a business from six figures to over $1 million in revenue is no small feat. But for Tyer, a small electrical contractor in Manchester, New Hampshire, success has brought a new kind of challenge: finding licensed electricians who not only know the work — but also show up sober, stay focused, and share his customer-first mindset.

Tyer called into Dave Ramsey's "EntreLeadership" podcast recently to ask a question that many small business owners struggle with: How do I find qualified workers who don't drink or do drugs on the job?

Don't Miss:

The same firms that backed Uber, Venmo and eBay are investing in this pre-IPO company disrupting a $1.8T market — and you can too at just $2.90/share.

Accredited Investors: Grab Pre-IPO Shares of the AI Company Powering Hasbro, Sephora & MGM—Secure $0.63 Shares Before 8/14

Today's Best Finance Deals

Success Came Fast — But Staffing Became a Setback

In just one year, Tyer's business grew from $160,000 to $1.1 million in revenue. But behind the numbers, trouble was brewing. "I had to fire two of them," he said, referring to his original team of four. The issue wasn't skill — it was behavior. "The issue is they don't fit my culture," he explained. "Customer satisfaction is my number one priority."

Ramsey agreed that the challenge is real. "You're looking for the top 10 to 20% of human beings walking around out there with an electrician's license," he said. "There's more donkeys than thoroughbreds, man."

Hire Slow, Fire Fast — And Build a Solid Culture

Rather than settling for anyone with a license, Ramsey urged Tyer to stay the course. He said the kind of high-character people Tyler is looking for do exist, they're just harder to find.

Trending: ‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.30/share.

Ramsey encouraged Tyer to focus on building a workplace that attracts the right kind of people — even if that means slowing down growth. "I would grow slower rather than grow fast and have to do it over and over again," Ramsey said.

Why Workplace Culture Matters More Than Perks

While Tyer mentioned he can't compete on benefits — he offers a 401(k) without a match and no health insurance — Ramsey believes culture is a stronger pull than compensation. "I have never overpaid intentionally to hire someone," he said. "You want people to join this team. They want to be treated like family. They want to be treated with dignity."

According to Ramsey, creating a workplace where employees feel respected and supported can be more effective than simply raising wages. "We've developed this reputation as being an excellent place to work," he said of his own company. "And you can develop that exact kind of thing in the world of construction, in the world of an electrician."

See Also: $100k+ in investable assets? Match with a fiduciary advisor for free to learn how you can maximize your retirement and save on taxes – no cost, no obligation.

Thoroughbreds Know Where to Find Each Other

Once you have a few great employees, Ramsey explained, they'll help you find more. "Thoroughbreds run around with thoroughbreds," he said. Over time, Tyer's company can become known as the place to work — where the job gets done right and the team looks out for one another.

For now, Ramsey advised patience. "You can do this, and you need to do it the right way," he said. "You're going to have a better life if you do it the right way."

Read Next: If there was a new fund backed by Jeff Bezos offering a 7-9% target yield with monthly dividends would you invest in it?

Image: Shutterstock