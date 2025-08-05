Dave Ramsey Says If You're Under 40, You Have No Excuse Not To Retire Rich — 'If You Retire Broke, It's Your Fault'

In today's world, with investing apps in your pocket, decades of compound growth ahead, and near-constant advice flooding your feed, Dave Ramsey has one question: what's your excuse?

"If you're under 40 years old and you don't retire a millionaire, that's no one's fault but yours," Ramsey posted on X in March.

That's not coming from a hedge fund manager or some crypto evangelist—it's from a guy whose entire brand is built around budgeting, discipline, and getting your money under control the slow, steady way. No lottery tickets. No shortcuts.

But don't think he's only talking to the younger crowd. He followed it up with this:

"If you're over 40 and feeling behind, it's not too late, but you'd better get serious."

The tone wasn't exactly warm and fuzzy. Ramsey's not here to pat your back. He's here to tell you that whether you're 25 or 55, the window to build wealth is wide open—but not forever.

And he backed it up with numbers.

"If you invest just $100 a month from age 25 to age 65 in good growth stock mutual funds, that's $1,176,000."

That's the bare-minimum plan. Ramsey says most people can do far more.

"The average household income in America today is $79,000. If you invested 15% of that ($11,850 a year), you would retire with around $11.6 million."

And if you think he's being overly optimistic?

"Maybe I'm wrong. Let's say I'm half wrong. Instead of $11.6 million, you'll still end up with $5.8 million. And that's $5.8 million more than you'll have if you continue to do nothing."

Ramsey isn't ignoring reality. He knows many people aren't starting at 25. Some are drowning in debt. Some are barely affording groceries. But his philosophy is clear: your income isn't the problem—your habits are.

"Maybe you can't save 15% of your income because you're so deep in debt. If that's you, I can show you how to get out."

He's not preaching to billionaires. He's talking to the everyday person who scrolls past investing advice for a decade, then panics at 50. The tools are there. The knowledge is out there. Ramsey says what's missing is ownership.

"In this country, if you retire broke, it's your fault. You made a freaking fortune in your working lifetime. You worked your butt off your whole life, and you have nothing to show for it."

And if you're still telling yourself you'll get around to it "someday"?

"You can make excuses, or you can take control of your money. But you can't do both."

That's the Ramsey formula. Harsh? Maybe. But in his world, brutal honesty beats financial regret—and according to him, no one's coming to save you.

So if you're under 40, the time is now. And if you're over 40, it's still your time—but the clock's not waiting.

Image: Shutterstock