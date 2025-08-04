'Yeah, Most Of It — Like Down To The 10%,' Kevin Jonas Says Of Losing His Fortune Before The Jonas Brothers' Comeback

A decade ago, pop musician Kevin Jonas learned how quickly money can vanish. He said a misjudged property partnership erased 90% of the wealth he built during the Jonas Brothers' first chart‑topping run. When asked about the financial fallout during an interview on Lewis Howes' "School of Greatness" podcast, Jonas admitted, "Yeah, most of it — like down to the 10%."

Bad Deal Nearly Wiped Him Out

Jonas told Howes that a "bad business deal" and property investments left him almost broke. He did not share legal specifics, saying it "wasn't the right partnership," but added he "learned a lot of lessons" and rethought money and work.

He described stepping into real estate and other ventures while the band paused, then applying those lessons after the group reunited in 2019. "It was kind of fortuitous in a way," he said.

Pros Warn On Partner Vetting

Even financially savvy individuals can run into trouble if they enter business partnerships without proper vetting, warns certified financial planner Nathan Sebesta, owner of Access Wealth Strategies, according to CNBC.

The Small Business Administration recommends choosing a structure that shields personal assets—an LLC or corporation—and drafting a formal operating agreement to clarify roles and reduce disputes, even when states don't require one. These steps add legal guardrails beyond partner vetting.

Brothers Stage A Chart-Topping Return

The Jonas Brothers' 2019 comeback single "Sucker" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking their first-ever chart‑topper. It launched with 88,000 paid digital downloads and 43.7 million U.S. streams, making it only the 34th song in chart history to open at No. 1. according to Forbes.

That momentum now fuels a 20th‑anniversary international tour. "Greetings From Your Hometown" will be released Aug. 8 by Republic Records, with the tour beginning Aug. 10 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and running through November across 43 shows.

The brothers are also returning to Disney with "A Very Jonas Christmas,” a holiday comedy set to stream later this year on Disney+. The plot follows the trio racing from London to New York to make it home for Christmas.

