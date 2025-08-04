It Isn't 2007 — Suze Orman Says You Need To Automate This Key Part Of Your Financial Life

In 2007, financial empowerment often meant keeping a stack of bills on the kitchen counter, logging into multiple accounts every month, and crossing your fingers you didn't miss a due date. But personal finance expert Suze Orman says those days are long gone — and there’s no excuse not to take control of your money in today’s world.

Orman says it's time to embrace a key shift in financial behavior: automation.

"It Has Never Been Easier"

In a blog post, Orman reflected on how much has changed since over the years.

"A main difference between 2007 and today is that it has never been easier to take control of your financial life with one easy step: automate the key building blocks of your financial life," she wrote. While digital tools were just emerging back then — the first iPhone wasn't even available until mid-2007 — today, automation is accessible on any phone, tablet, or laptop.

Whether you’re planning for retirement, building savings, or just trying to stay on top of your bills, automation allows you to make consistent progress without the stress of remembering each step.

Why Automation Matters — Especially Now

Orman points out that automation removes human error from your financial habits. Instead of relying on willpower or memory, automation creates a system you can count on.

"Automate your credit card bill payments," she advises, "and you will never have a late-payment again. That will help you raise your credit scores." A higher credit score can mean better interest rates on loans, credit cards, and even insurance.

She also encourages setting up automatic transfers to a savings account. By moving even a small amount of money each month — or week — into emergency savings, you gradually build a cushion for life's unexpected expenses.

And if you're saving for retirement, automation is a must. Many workplace plans already deduct money from your paycheck, but if you don't have one, you can still contribute to a Roth IRA or traditional IRA through automatic deposits.

Investing Without the Busy Work

Automating your investments can also help you avoid common pitfalls like market timing or emotional decision-making. That's where robo-advisors come in: digital platforms that create and manage a personalized investment portfolio based on your goals and risk tolerance.

If you want to invest but don't have the time — or desire — to oversee your portfolio day to day, platforms like So-Fi Robo Invest offer a streamlined solution. After answering a few questions about your financial goals and timeline, you get a portfolio built by experts and managed automatically. It’s an easy way to start building wealth, even if you’re not a market expert.

Set It and Relax

Another benefit of automation? Peace of mind. Orman emphasizes how important it is to "automate staying on top of your finances." That includes setting up alerts for low balances, large transactions, and upcoming due dates.

"When you know you have set up systems to alert you to important due dates, or confirm purchases, or check balances, you can relax," she explains. This kind of oversight doesn't require constant effort — but it does keep you informed and in control.

You can also automate charitable giving, budget tracking, and even recurring subscriptions to avoid surprise charges.

It's Not Just About Doing It Alone

Orman makes it clear that financial empowerment doesn't mean managing everything by yourself. "If you are married or in a long-term relationship, you can share this responsibility," she says. "Becoming a financially empowered woman does not have to be a solo act."

Still, she insists on the importance of participation. "What I am demanding you do is pull up a chair to the table and engage in your household's finances."

Whether you’re managing money solo or with a partner, automation can help both parties stay informed and involved.

Start Small — But Start

You don't need to overhaul your entire financial system overnight. Orman says to focus only on the essentials, making it easy to follow even if you’re starting from scratch.

Pick one thing to automate — whether it's your phone bill, retirement contributions, a $50 monthly deposit into savings, or even regular investments through a platform like So-Fi Robo Invest — and build from there.

In a world where fast, secure tools are literally at your fingertips, putting your finances on autopilot can be one of the smartest moves you make.

Let Automation Do the Heavy Lifting

In 2007, setting up a single automatic payment took time, effort, and often a lot of trial and error. Today, it’s as easy as opening an app and clicking a few buttons. Orman's advice is clear: stop relying on memory and manual effort to stay financially afloat.

Automation gives you the structure to avoid mistakes, reduce stress, and stay consistent — whether you’re managing bills, saving for emergencies, or just trying to get a better handle on your day-to-day finances.

Because when it comes to building long-term security, the smartest move you can make might also be the simplest: set it and let it run.

