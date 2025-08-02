She Says He Should Wait Until Age 70 For A $1,000 Bigger Social Security Check — But Her 67-Year-Old Partner Earning $175K Wants The Money Now

Deciding when to claim Social Security can be a tricky choice — even more so when your partner disagrees with your plan.

One woman recently turned to Reddit's r/SocialSecurity forum to vent about her 67-year-old partner, who is earning $175,000 annually but wants to start collecting his Social Security benefits now — even though waiting three more years would increase his monthly check by more than $1,000.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Why He Wants the Money Now

Her partner spent much of his career running a business, often paying himself little or nothing in salary. After selling the business, he began working in accounting and now earns a high salary working directly for a private client.

Don't Miss:

Despite not needing the money, he wants to claim Social Security at 67 — a decision his partner says doesn't make sense. “He would barely be making $2,000 a month," she wrote. “With his current income that would jump by over 1000 when he hits 70.”

But for him, it's not about financial need. He simply wants the money “in the bank now.”

What Waiting Until 70 Would Do

Under current Social Security rules, delaying benefits past full retirement age — which is 66 or 67 depending on your birth year — increases your monthly check by 8% per year, up until age 70.

For someone like this Reddit user's partner, waiting could mean an extra $12,000 a year for life. But the trade-off is missing out on three years' worth of lower payments — about $72,000 total — before that extra income starts.

Trending: ‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.30/share.

Commenters Weigh In: Is It Worth the Wait?

The responses to her post highlighted the classic Social Security dilemma: Take the smaller check sooner or hold out for a bigger benefit later?

"It's a gamble," one commenter wrote. "Nobody knows when they'll be taken from this world." Another pointed out that if the partner passes away before 70, all that waiting could amount to nothing.

Others emphasized the break-even point — typically around age 76 to 78 — when the total value of waiting surpasses the value of claiming early. “He'll be 76 before he starts recovering funds lost that would’ve been given up by retiring early,” one user calculated.

Still, some said that if he doesn’t need the income, waiting seems like a logical move.

Not Married? Survivor Benefits May Not Apply

Some commenters brought up an important point: if the couple isn't married, survivor benefits may not apply. "I just watched a friend lose out on benefits after her long-time partner passed away," one commenter noted.

See Also: Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here’s how you can earn passive income with just $10.

Social Security survivor benefits are generally available only to legal spouses. So if the partner were to pass away before or shortly after claiming, and they aren’t legally married, the woman might not be eligible to receive those benefits. It's a detail worth clarifying when planning for the long term.

There's No One-Size-Fits-All Answer

Ultimately, the decision depends on health, life expectancy, financial needs — and in some cases, peace of mind. Users recommended tools like OpenSocialSecurity.com to help crunch the numbers based on individual situations.

One user summed it up: "It’s your partner’s decision to make."

For couples nearing retirement, it's a good reminder that Social Security planning isn't just about the numbers — it's also about communication.

Read Next: Many are using retirement income calculators to check if they’re on pace — here’s a breakdown on what’s behind this formula.

Image: Shutterstock