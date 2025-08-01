'The More Value You Provide, The More Money You Can Earn,' How This Self-Made Millionaire Employed 'One-To-Infinity' Leverage, Growing Her Net Worth

For years, Rose Han made her money linearly. She toiled away at her corporate job hour after hour, bringing home regular paychecks.

The money was good, enough to help her tackle six figures of student loans and begin investing, but not enough to live the lifestyle Han desired. So she began to explore the idea of "leveraged income."

"That’s a completely different mentality that we don’t learn in school,” Han told Business Insider. "Leverage is the explanation behind any significant wealth creation, no matter who you look at."

Han, who now owns a financial literacy company, broke down the idea of leveraged income this way. A personal trainer who works one-on-one with clients has zero leverage. “You show up, trade hours for dollars, and you get paid," she told the outlet.

Trainers who run group fitness classes and can work with multiple clients at once have what she calls "one-to-many" leverage. "Now they’re serving 10 people at once and therefore making about 10 times more,” she said.

The goal, though, is "one-to-infinity" leverage. This could look like a personal trainer who builds an app that can be downloaded by an endless number of people. Essentially, you do the work once and are able to reap the benefits for years to come. "That concept really was the key that I unlocked," she said.

For Han, the jump to "one-to-infinity" leverage didn't happen overnight.

She started her business in the basement of a co-working space, where she hosted regular classes based on her own experiences.

“I was just learning a lot on my financial awakening journey, so I wanted to share it,” she told Business Insider. “In the back of my mind, I thought, ‘OK, maybe there’s some way I could make this lucrative,’ but that’s not the goal.”

After two years, she started posting some of her classes on YouTube.

“The idea that a video could reach millions of people, 24/7, for the rest of my life and even after, that was really just wild to me,” Han said. “I was skeptical because I’d never gone on camera. It was scary."

These days, her YouTube channel has nearly 1 million subscribers and has evolved into an entire company with online courses, brand deals, affiliate links, and even a book deal.

"I worked a lot to create that course, and it didn’t just happen in seven days, but I created something once that I could sell over and over and over and serve a lot of people. I created a lot of value with something, and so I got paid in that exponential way," she told Business Insider.

Those looking to emulate Han's success should start by asking themselves one question, she says: What value can I provide?

“I fully believe that the more value you provide, the more you can earn,” Han told the outlet. “And, if you think creatively enough, there’s no limit to how much value you can provide and therefore how much money you can earn.”

