"I Don't Think College Is An End All, Be All," Says Shark Tank's Daniel Lubetzky — $5 Billion Founder Tells Gen Z Where The Real Money Is Now

Daniel Lubetzky, the billionaire founder of KIND LLC and a judge on "Shark Tank," says young people should rethink the college-to-office pipeline as automation reshapes the job market.

"I don't think college is an end-all, be-all," Lubetzky said, encouraging Gen Z to consider hands-on trades — jobs that machines can't easily replace, he told Fortune.

Lubetzky, who sold KIND bars to Mars in a $5 billion deal in 2020, said learning how to be a carpenter or a mechanic "pays really, really well" and offers long-term security without decades of student debt. His advice comes at a time when layoffs and the rise of artificial intelligence are shaking up career paths for young people.

Skilled Trades Pay Real Money

Lubetzky argues universities have "failed us" for 20 to 30 years by skimming over curiosity, critical thinking, and courage — traits he calls a "builder's mindset." Industry groups echo his warning. Associated Builders and Contractors estimates construction will need 439,000 additional workers this year to meet demand.

Data Centers Create Hot Demand

Why the rush? The AI boom is driving a wave of data‑center construction. Server projects accounted for more than 70% of the increase in U.S. non‑residential construction spending between March 2024 and this past March, Construction Dive reported.

That surge is creating a shortage of skilled workers. Openings for electricians, welders, and HVAC technicians keep rising.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded 245,000 unfilled construction jobs in May, up slightly from April and reflecting tight labor demand. Contractors warn that the gap could delay projects.

Trade Schools See Enrollment Spike

Students are already making moves. Trade-focused public two-year colleges now enroll 19.4% of all community-college students. That figure is up nearly 20% since spring 2020, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Undergraduate certificate programs grew another 4.8% this spring, beating the pace of traditional degrees.

A separate Resume Builder survey found that 42% of Gen Z adults are working in—or training for—blue-collar jobs, with many citing job security and protection from AI as the main draw. Recruiters say the shift gives data-center owners the electricians and pipefitters they need while letting young workers earn a paycheck instead of taking on more tuition.

White-Collar Cuts Fuel Shift

Corporate hallways keep thinning. Layoffs.fyi reports that more than 80,000 tech workers have already lost their jobs so far this year — another blow to entry‑level confidence. Amazon AMZN CEO Andy Jassy warned in June that generative‑AI tools will "reduce" some corporate roles.

As automation now handles help‑desk tickets and slide decks, Lubetzky's builder playbook feels less like nostalgia and more like strategy — earn while learning, wire the machines, and stay indispensable to the physical infrastructure that supports the digital one.

