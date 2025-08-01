'10 Out Of 10 On The Smartness Scale': Wellington's Matt Witheiler Backs Cacioppo's $4.15B Vanta

In a stunning show of investor confidence, Vanta has just netted a $150M Series D that catapults its valuation to $4.15B, even though it didn't need the cash.

Vanta, led by CEO Christina Cacioppo, who is recognized among the wealthiest self‑made women in the U.S., announced on July 23 that it closed a Series D financing round of $150 million. The capital raise was led by Wellington Management, signaling strong investor confidence, and brings the total raised to $504 million since 2021.

Investor participation also included CrowdStrike Ventures, Goldman Sachs Alternatives, JPMorgan Chase JPM, Atlassian Ventures, and longtime backer Sequoia Capital.

Vanta's Explosive Growth in Annual Recurring Revenue and Clients

Since launching in 2018, Vanta has scaled rapidly, hitting an estimated $220 million in annual recurring revenue by the middle of this year, up from about $100 million in early 2024 and only $10 million by 2021, Forbes reports.

Vanta says it now serves over 12,000 clients across 58 countries, including big names like Atlassian TEAM, Omni Hotels, Duolingo DUOL, Intercom, Mistral AI, and Icelandair Group. According to Forbes, this customer base dwarfs competitors like Drata and shows Vanta's dominant position in compliance tech.

Vanta's platform automates compliance frameworks such as Service Organization Control 2, International Organization for Standardization 27001, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, and General Data Protection Regulation, using continuous monitoring powered by AI.

Its newly released AI agent reportedly enables security review workflows that are up to 81% faster, though human oversight remains to prevent hallucinations. The startup said in the statement that it also recently acquired Riskey, a vendor risk monitoring startup to add real‑time, AI‑powered risk monitoring to its product suite.

Vanta says it has also broadened its offerings and global presence with several key initiatives. The company recently launched Vanta for Marketplaces to help major ecosystem players such as Atlassian and Snowflake SNOW manage trust across their partner networks.

Vanta has additionally expanded support for government compliance frameworks, including the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800‑53. To strengthen its international footprint, the company said it opened a London office, launched an Australian data center, and surpassed 1,000 employees worldwide, reflecting its rapid global growth.

Why Investors Believe Vanta Will Be a Public‑Market Staple

More than a decade ago, Cacioppo and Matt Witheiler, head of Wellington's late-stage growth investing, met as venture capitalists in New York, often catching up over coffee at the now‑closed City Bakery. Witheiler recalled that Cacioppo was "10 out of 10 on the smartness scale." They reconnected about four years ago, which eventually led to an informal conversation earlier this year that resulted in the latest funding round, Forbes says.

According to Witheiler, the market for compliance and regulation is accelerating, and Vanta is uniquely positioned to capitalize over the next decade-plus. Forbes reports that Wellington aims to cultivate Vanta into a long‑term public company, and backing the startup now accelerates that path.

Despite not having spent any of its prior round, Vanta chose to raise again because it "felt like the capital would help us do that" when the timing was right, Forbes reports.

What Founders and SaaS Builders Should Learn From Vanta's Strategy

Forbes reports that Vanta has widened its lead over competitors partly because of "very efficient" sales and marketing spend, according to Witheiler. Cacioppo added, "Most customers don't care if you created the space—they care if you have the best product for them today."

The latest round supports Vanta's continued growth as it expands its platform, customer base, and international presence.

Image: Shutterstock