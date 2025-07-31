The U.S. Social Security Crisis Is Closer Than You Think — Could One Country's Bold Experiment Hold The Fix?

For many Americans, Social Security is the foundation of retirement. But experts are warning that the program is heading toward a funding shortfall — and it could arrive sooner than many people realize.

Chile overhauled its failing public pension system decades ago, and despite recent reforms to address its shortcomings, some analysts still point to its early structure as a model worth examining as the U.S. confronts its own Social Security challenges.

Why Social Security's Future Looks Uncertain

Social Security has been around since the Great Depression, and today it accounts for about 22% of all federal spending. It is funded by payroll taxes: workers and employers each pay 6.2% on wages up to $176,100. For a long time, the program brought in more than it paid out. But that changed in 2009. Since then, Social Security has been dipping into its trust fund to cover the difference.

The issue is that the trust fund is running out — and fast. If Congress doesn't act, it could be empty by 2033. That would mean automatic benefit cuts of around 23%, unless lawmakers find another way to fill the gap.

Ideas have been thrown around — like raising the retirement age, raising taxes, or borrowing money to fund the program — but none of these are easy choices. And the longer the delay, the more difficult the decision becomes.

Fewer Workers, Longer Lives

When Social Security began, there were dozens of workers supporting each retiree, according to the SSA. Today, that number is less than three — and it continues to shrink. People are living longer, birth rates are lower, and the workforce isn't growing fast enough to keep up.

This creates a growing imbalance. A commentary from Law & Liberty, the online magazine of libertarian think tank Liberty Fund, notes that recent retirees are likely to receive more from the system than they put in, while younger generations may pay in far more than they'll ever get back.

Chile Faced a Similar Problem — and Took a Different Route

Back in the 1980s, Chile faced an economic crisis, including a stock market crash, that exposed deep flaws in its public pension system — a challenge made worse by an aging population and rising retirement costs. Rather than raise taxes or reduce benefits, the country introduced a new system that allowed workers to contribute to personal retirement accounts managed by private investment firms. According to Law & Liberty, workers retained ownership of their savings, and over time, many saw strong returns.

But the system wasn't without controversy. Critics pointed to low payouts and high profits for private administrators, especially as economic conditions changed. According to Reuters, Chile's Congress passed a major reform package in January that increases employer contributions and introduces a social security component aimed at improving retirement outcomes and reducing inequality — particularly for women.

The new reform, backed by President Gabriel Boric, also restructures the country's pension fund administrators into separate investment and administrative entities and opens the market to new providers, including international firms.

Could the U.S. Do Something Similar?

While Chile is now revisiting its approach, some experts still point to the country's earlier model as an example of how structural change can be achieved. Law & Liberty suggests that giving younger workers in the U.S. the option to invest payroll taxes in managed retirement accounts — with built-in safety nets and regulations — could help reduce long-term strain on the Social Security system.

Of course, there are big questions to answer — including how to handle the transition and how to protect savers from market risks. But with Social Security facing a projected shortfall of nearly $23 trillion, some say it may be time to consider broader reforms.

What Comes Next?

No one is proposing changes for current retirees or those nearing retirement — and most agree those benefits should remain protected. But for younger workers, the debate is heating up. As the funding gap grows, lawmakers will face tough decisions about how to keep Social Security solvent.

Whether reforms come through tax increases, benefit changes, or something more structural, one thing is clear: the longer the delay, the fewer options there will be — and the harder the choices will become.

Image: Shutterstock