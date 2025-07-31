Struggling With Market Swings? This Learning Expert's 3-Step Method Could Be Your Gamechanger

Most investors fail not because they pick bad stocks or time the market poorly, but because they rely too heavily on motivation and willpower to stick to their financial plans. Sound familiar? You promise yourself you’ll invest $500 monthly, then life happens—an unexpected bill, market volatility, or simply losing steam—and your investment goals gather dust.

Learning expert Justin Sung has developed a framework that could revolutionize how you approach wealth building. His systems-based methodology, originally designed for academic success, offers a blueprint for creating investment habits that work regardless of market conditions or your emotional state.

The Problem with Willpower-Based Investing

Traditional financial advice often assumes you’ll maintain perfect discipline. “Dollar-cost average into index funds,” advisors say, or “rebalance quarterly.” But what happens when markets drop 20% and fear kicks in? Or when you’re stressed about bills and skip your monthly contribution?

Sung’s research reveals why this approach fails: we’re asking our future selves to make optimal decisions under suboptimal conditions. Instead of fighting human nature, successful investors should design systems that work even on their worst days.

The Three-Principle Investment System

Principle 1: Think Holistically

Before setting any financial goal, map out everything that could derail your plan. Past market crashes? Job uncertainty? Impulse spending? Emergency expenses? Rather than hoping these won’t happen, build your investment system expecting they will.

For example, instead of committing to invest $1,000 monthly, create a tiered system: $500 during stable months, $250 during tight months, and $50 during crisis periods. This acknowledges reality while maintaining momentum.

Principle 2: Build for Repeatability

Your investment system should function when you’re financially stressed, market-panicked, or simply exhausted. This means eliminating friction at every step.

Automate everything possible: direct deposits to investment accounts, automatic purchases of broad market index funds, and systematic rebalancing. Use apps that round up purchases and invest spare change. The goal is creating a system so simple that stopping it requires more effort than continuing.

Consider this approach: automating $200 weekly transfers to occur every payday—before you can even see the money. During 2022’s market turbulence, while many investors panicked and stopped contributing, automated systems continued building wealth regardless of emotional market reactions.

Principle 3: Peel the Band-Aid

Many investors rely on temporary fixes that create long-term problems. Using credit cards to maintain lifestyle while investing? That’s a band-aid covering overspending. Constantly checking portfolio values and making emotional trades? That’s a band-aid hiding lack of investment education.

Identify these quick fixes in your financial life and systematically address root causes. If you’re investing money you might need soon, the solution isn’t finding “safer” investments—it’s building a proper emergency fund first.

The Compound Effect of Financial Systems

Building investment systems requires upfront effort, but Sung argues this is far less painful than years of financial stress from inconsistent progress. Markets will always be volatile, life will always be unpredictable, but a well-designed system adapts to these realities.

The most successful investors aren’t those with the highest risk tolerance or best market timing—they’re those who’ve built repeatable systems that compound wealth regardless of external conditions.

Instead of relying on willpower to push through market downturns, engineer an investment ecosystem with automatic contributions, diversified holdings, and built-in contingencies. Your future self will thank you when the next market storm hits and your wealth-building machine keeps running smoothly.

