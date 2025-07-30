High Earners Share Their Take: Should You Be A Content Creator On The Side?

If you're already earning a good income, does it make sense to create content on the side and hope it turns into a successful business? A bunch of high earners recently discussed the growing trend of bankers, lawyers, techies, doctors, and other professionals branching out to TikTok, Instagram, and other platforms.

Some of these people sell consultation calls, while others use affiliate links to make extra income. The ceiling is high, as some people earn millions of dollars producing content each year. However, most people do not earn enough from their content to make ends meet. These two possible scenarios fueled plenty of debate in a recent Reddit post.

Start It As A Hobby Project

Multiple people suggested producing content as a hobby project instead of getting into the industry to make money. Viewing your content brand as a hobby makes it easier to stick with it even when it's not making much money.

You may have to post content consistently for multiple years before your following is large enough to generate a full-time income. Many of the high earners who make money with their content brands generate the majority of their revenue from affiliates and sponsorships. Both of those avenues require large audiences to make enough money to replace your full-time job.

It's also important to consider the volatility of a content creator's income. Algorithm changes can lead to substantial income changes overnight. Some seven-figure content brands get wiped out within a few months after Google algorithm changes. The risky nature of a content brand, income volatility, and long-term journey are feasible if you approach it as a hobby in the beginning.

Some People Stop Their Side Hustles Once They Get Busy

One person in the Reddit community said that they worked on content when they weren't busy. That content brought in a lot of clients, and now the Redditor is too busy working with new clients to produce additional content.

"When I wasn’t busy, I started doing YouTube live streams where I’d dive into database internals, performance testing, and just doing AMAs. I signed multiple contracts soon after that, where people directly cited the insane technical depth that I’d go into. It’s been about 15 months since I stopped, only because I picked up so much work that I don’t have time to make videos anymore," the Redditor explained.

This story shows that you can create a content brand that's related to the services that you already provide. This approach can help you get more clients, but if the content brand is a key part of your success, it's worth showing up from time to time. Hiring a part-time assistant may be worth it for someone who can directly translate content production into getting new clients.

Know Your Target Audience

Publishing blog posts, videos, and social media posts does not guarantee that you will become successful. Before committing to a content brand, you have to establish your target audience. Who are the people that will consume your content and buy your products? Crafting a customer avatar can help you create content that gains more traction among the people who can grow your business the fastest.

If you know your target audience and have a clear offer, you may not need a large following to become successful. Some people make full-time incomes with less than 10,000 social media followers because they have high-ticket offers and post content that resonates with their audiences.

Your content doesn't have to appeal to everyone. It just has to attract people who are the most likely to buy your products and services. You can also review the engagement metrics for your content to see which pieces get the most visibility and repeat what works.

