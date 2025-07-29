Grant Cardone Reveals The One Choice You Can Make To Immediately Upgrade Your Life And Finances

"10X Rule" author Grant Cardone owns billions of dollars in real estate. Many people have tried to emulate his success and use his teachings to advance further in their careers and businesses. While Cardone's book is still a fan-favorite, he regularly shares additional gems on his X account. He recently touched upon one choice you can make to immediately upgrade your life and finances.

"The quality of your life will NEVER improve until you change the quality of the people in your life," Cardone said.

Here's how you can apply this advice to achieve goals that previously felt like they were out of reach.

Don't Miss:

Today's Best Finance Deals

Take An Inventory Of Your Friendships

Expanding your network and surrounding yourself with extraordinary people starts with assessing who you allow into your life. Some people let go of old friendships so they have more room to welcome extraordinary people into their lives.

You don't have to cut good people out of your life who aren't as ambitious as you. However, you don't have to hang out with them every week either. With that said, it's important to get rid of energy vampires and negative people from your life. They are actively moving you away from your goals, since you have less energy to pursue your tasks.

By spending less time with the people who are average or keeping you down, you get to open up more time in your calendar for high-level individuals.

Trending: ‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.30/share.

Go Where High-Level People Go

Not everyone has a network of extraordinary people in their lives, but even the most successful people started with zero connections. To meet extraordinary people, you have to go where they go.

Online social media groups are a great place to start. You can interact with their posts, find friends in groups, and take the time to build relationships. Launching a podcast is also a viable way to meet high-level people since you can interview them on your show. If you have more money to invest, you can also look for big events in your industry and attend a few of them each year.

Not everyone you meet will want to be a part of your network. You may also lose touch with some people who initially seemed promising. However, you will build a network of extraordinary people as you regularly put yourself out there in your industry.

See Also: Accredited Investors: Grab Pre-IPO Shares of the AI Company Powering Hasbro, Sephora & MGM—Just $0.63 Before NASDAQ Launch

Pay Attention To What Content You Consume

Hanging out with extraordinary people isn't just about meeting them online or in person. It also comes down to what type of content you are consuming. While it's good to stay informed of current events, if you only watch the news, you may not have the impetus to put in the extra hours toward your goals. The news is often negative, since negativity seems to sell.

However, if you make it a point to watch videos of people who have become masters in your industry, you can learn a lot of valuable lessons. Consuming this type of content can introduce you to new tactics, strategies, and tools that can move you further in your career.

Be careful about the type of content that you give yourself permission to consume. Regularly distracting yourself with articles, podcasts, and videos that aren't connected to your goals can derail your progress. Create a list of the skills you want to learn and start consuming content that educates you on those areas.

Read Next: Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here’s how you can earn passive income with just $10.

Image: Shutterstock