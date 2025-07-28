Dave Ramsey Caller Says After 7 Years And 2 Kids, Her Boyfriend Won't 'Do Marriage' — Ramsey Says, 'He's Telling You You're Not Worth That'

Living together, raising two little ones, splitting chores—but still no ring. That was Elizabeth's reality when she called "The Ramsey Show."

She and her boyfriend have been together seven years, share a one-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter—and yet, when she suggested marriage and merging finances, his answer was a flat "no."

"He says… he's already previously been married and he's just not going to do it," Elizabeth told Dave Ramsey.

At that point, Ramsey's tone shifted. "He's looking at you after seven years and two children," he said, "and saying, ‘You're not worth that.'"

Boom.

That statement landed like a punch. But Ramsey didn't stop there. "He wants you to make chicken soup when he's sick, but won't give you the dignity of a vow? He just wants to keep playing house—own all the equity and options, pay you like a live-in nanny… but this is all mine."

John Delony, Ramsey's co-host, dug into the pattern. "He's probably been telling you your feelings are dumb, your ideas are stupid. And after nearly a decade, you start believing it."

Elizabeth admitted the real obstacle: money. "I haven't worked in a while. That's stopping me from walking away."

Ramsey didn't dismiss it. "That's a very real fear. Data suggests his net worth will often go up, yours down—until you get so pissed off you become a multimillionaire later."

But he didn't say "pack up." Instead, he urged her to build a plan: "Go get a job, get money under your name—then walk in and say, ‘Not sure, dude, that I want to marry you.'" That moment, Ramsey dubbed "an Elizabeth burn."

He also warned of broader risks. "There's this illusion of freedom—one foot out the door, one foot committed—but you never really start building together."

Ramsey called out the cultural shift head-on. "More people now live together than are married," he said. "And what people don't grasp is the unintended consequences—legally, financially, relationally—that build up in these situations."

He cited what researchers call the marriage advantage: "Married people live longer, their net worth is significantly larger, and their income and career trajectory are significantly higher. That's not my opinion. That's the data."

He went on to say that couples who live together before marriage are four times more likely to get divorced. And if you want to improve your odds? There's a formula for that too: "If both of you graduate from college, make over $50,000, and both your parents are still married, you have a 90% chance of your marriage lasting."

These warnings line up with the data. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, married-couple households dropped to just 47% in 2022, down from 71% in 1970. Meanwhile, living together without marriage has more than doubled. And a University of Denver study found that 34% of couples who lived together before engagement eventually divorce, compared to 23% who waited.

But this wasn't just about statistics. It was about Elizabeth. About a woman who spent seven years and had two kids with a man who still wouldn't commit.

"You've got a four-year-old daughter watching to see how mama walks through life," Ramsey said. "Don't forget that."

And with one final rally cry, he left her with this: "Look out. Here comes Xena."

