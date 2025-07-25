A 59-Year-Old Career Nurse Feels 'Defeated And Cooked' After Learning Her Coworker Has Saved Nearly $500,000 More For Retirement

A longtime nurse approaching retirement recently posted on Reddit that he felt “defeated and cooked” after discovering a coworker had $460,000 more saved in their 401(k).

He shared his financial situation on the r/retirement subreddit, noting that he and his wife have about $240,000 saved for retirement, plus an anticipated $1,100 monthly pension, Social Security benefits between $1,800 and $2,300, and roughly $200,000 to $300,000 in other savings. “I absolutely can't grind out eight more years working full-time,” he said.

Dissapointment

“I was feeling OK about my plan,” he wrote, “until talking with a coworker in the same salary range who has managed to save about $700,000 in his 401(k).”

Many redditors urged the nurse to stop comparing himself to others. “Comparison is the thief of joy,” one commenter said. Another added, “You were fine until you found out someone else has more? You’re 59, not 9. Way past time to stop playing that childish game.”

Several pointed out that his pension is a valuable asset often overlooked. “That pension is huge,” one person said. “It may not sound like a lot, but you would need about $400,000 in savings to be able to withdraw $1,100 per month.”

Others focused on his emotional exhaustion. The nurse explained he could not imagine working full-time for another eight years, prompting many to suggest transitioning into a less physically demanding role like remote case management or a teaching role.

Most Americans Fall Short Of Retirement Goals

While Fidelity recommends that Americans have eight times their salary saved by age 60, the reality for most people falls short. So while the nurse may not be hitting expert targets, he’s still ahead of the typical American.

Many commenters emphasized that retirement readiness comes down to spending, not just savings. “Your expenses drive how long you have to work,” one said. “What are your expected retirement expenses per month including health insurance? Know that and you can figure out how long you need to work.”

Some shared their own modest setups. One retired couple said they live well off a $2,900 pension, $1,100 Social Security check, and $200,000 in cash. Their monthly expenses total just $2,200, largely due to living in a low-cost area and owning a small home.

Another recurring tip: test-drive their retirement budget now. That means they should try living on what they’d expect to bring in each month during retirement. If they can live on it now, they can probably live on it then.

The nurse eventually responded to the outpouring of support and practical advice. “Thank you everyone for the advice and recommendations,” he wrote.

Fellow Redditors encouraged him to speak to a fee-only financial advisor and to start tracking his monthly expenses to create a concrete plan.

“It's useless [to] feel bad about what you were not able to accomplish in the past,” one nurse wrote. “Start learning today and figure out how you can make your dreams happen.”

Image: Shutterstock