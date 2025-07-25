Warren Buffett's Parenting Advice Is Surprisingly Simple—And Could Change Your Child's Financial Future

Investor Warren Buffett once offered a lesson that some experts say applies to raising financially literate children. "You don't get any extra points for the fact that something's very hard to do. So you might as well just step over one-foot bars instead of trying to jump over seven-foot bars," Buffett told CNBC in 2010.

The quote, originally about business decisions, has since been cited by GoBankingRates as a smart rule for parenting—encouraging children to pursue growing industries rather than stagnant or declining sectors.

A Focus On Growth

While Buffett's quote wasn't specifically aimed at parents, GoBankingRates suggests that this approach can help kids better understand the importance of aligning their efforts with sectors showing demand and innovation, rather than working against economic headwinds.

This principle doesn't suggest forcing children into specific fields but instead helping them learn how to evaluate options based on clear trends, such as job growth and market expansion.

Applying The Rule Thoughtfully

While Buffett's quote emphasizes avoiding unnecessary difficulty, the advice can be adapted to a child's unique interests by steering them toward areas with real growth. For example, if a child is drawn to film, parents might encourage them to explore expanding platforms and audiences rather than focusing on the declining theatrical market, according to GoBankingRates.

The key takeaway from Buffett's guidance is helping children think critically about where they are investing their time, energy, and talents.

A Broader Philosophy

This investment principle aligns with Buffett's long-standing philosophy: choose efficient, high-return paths rather than ones that are merely difficult. Buffett called his 1964 purchase of the Berkshire Hathaway textile business the "dumbest" investment he ever made—saying it dragged down returns for decades and should have been avoided.

GoBankingRates points out that this mindset can help young people—and their parents—think about career and financial choices in terms of long-term opportunity and structural growth, rather than sentimental or overly difficult paths.

Final Take

Buffett's rule offers a practical framework for helping children think long term. As GoBankingRates summarizes, it's not about maximizing income at all costs—but about increasing the odds of success by aligning with industries and opportunities poised for future growth.

Image: Shutterstock