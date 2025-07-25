These People Didn't Have Massive Salaries But Still Hit FIRE. Here's What They Said Were The Real Cheat Codes

They didn't make six figures out of the gate. They weren't pulling in $300,000 tech salaries or inheriting money. But many Reddit users say they still managed to hit financial independence and retire early, more commonly known as FIRE, by leaning into simplicity, consistency and priorities.

Turns Out, It Wasn't About Big Paychecks

In a viral thread on r/Fire, someone asked this question: “People who became wealthy without a crazy salary, what were you doing that average people never notice or care about?” People started sharing what actually worked when it came to building real wealth on average incomes. And no, it wasn't anything flashy.

“Live below your means. Well below your means if possible,” one top comment read. That was echoed again and again: modest homes, no car payments, minimal subscriptions, home-cooked meals.

One person said they still drive a car they got in college. “I am perfectly content to drive a car built when I was in elementary school,” they wrote. Others said they avoided car payments their entire lives. "The impact of not having a monthly car payment cannot be overstated," one Redditor added. "Just sock that extra cash into your retirement or investment accounts and then watch them grow."

Another person noted, “I live in a [very high cost of living] area and never made more than $100K during my career except for the last two years.” What made the biggest difference? Choosing the right life partner and staying in their starter home.

Relationships came up repeatedly. Several people pointed out that marrying someone with aligned financial values was key. “It's all about your spouse,” one said. “Both have to align with the goals and plan. All the time. That's the marathon part of it.”

Others mentioned not having kids or waiting until after major financial milestones. “My cheat code was not having kids,” one person said. “I live well and comfortably on $10-12K/year.”

When it came to investing, the advice was just as straightforward: start early, automate everything, and stay consistent. Index funds were the go-to. “Automate your investing. Vanguard index funds. Health savings account. 401(k) with employer match. Set it up so the money leaves your paycheck before you even see it,” one commenter wrote.

Many said the real key wasn't in what they did once they had money, but how they avoided lifestyle creep when their income rose. One person explained their strategy: “Salary goes another $1,000 per month? Start an automated $800 saving transfer every 1st of the month.”

Some also leaned on creative housing strategies. One person shared, “Living with roommates even after buying a house. Get a three or four-bedroom and get two or three tenants for the first few years.” That can cover a big chunk of your mortgage.

Other consistent themes included using public transportation, cooking at home, driving used cars, and avoiding high-interest debt. A few said they grew their net worth significantly through low-cost real estate investments or lucky stock picks like Nvidia NVDA. But most weren't trying to time the market.

“Have a plan and stick to it. Wealth is a result of habits, not luck,” one user summed it up.

Image: Shutterstock