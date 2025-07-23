Stage 4 Cancer Patient Wonders: Can I Turn Down SSDI To Keep My Health Coverage?

When a person becomes eligible for Social Security Disability Insurance, it's often seen as a financial lifeline. But in some cases, the benefits can create unexpected challenges — especially when they affect access to other types of assistance. That's exactly what one stage 4 cancer patient in Minnesota is facing.

She turned to the r/SocialSecurity subreddit with a difficult question: Can I decline part of my SSDI in order to stay on state-subsidized health insurance?

Let's break down what's going on and what options may exist.

Two Checks, Two Problems?

In her post, the woman explained she receives two monthly Social Security payments: one disability payment based on her own work history — about $1,100 — and another payment based on her late husband's — about $1,600. This second payment pushed her total income above the limit for MinnesotaCare, the state's public health insurance program.

She says that when she initially applied for MinnesotaCare, she only reported the $1,100 payment because that was all she had been approved for at the time. But once the second benefit kicked in, she was informed she no longer qualified for subsidized coverage, leaving her with the high costs of private insurance during a serious medical crisis.

So, she asked: "Can I turn down part of my Social Security benefits in any way? Is there any way to alter my payments so I can afford health insurance again? Or is that considered fraud?"

Can You Refuse SSDI or Survivor Benefits?

According to commenters familiar with Social Security rules, the answer is no: You can't pick and choose parts of your SSDI payment. Social Security calculates your full benefit amount based on your earnings or a spouse's, and once approved, you receive what you’re due by law.

One commenter added that if she's receiving both her own and her late husband’s benefits, this might actually be a mistake. "You don’t get two checks," they wrote. "You get either your earnings or your husband’s." Someone else chimed in that if an overpayment is happening, Social Security may request the money back later.



The SSA confirms that beneficiaries cannot receive disability benefits and retirement benefits at the same time. Typically, disability payments will automatically change to retirement payments when the beneficiary reaches full retirement age.

However, according to USAGov, beneficiaries may be able to receive Supplemental Security Income and retirement benefits at the same time. This makes it especially important to confirm what type of benefits are being paid — and whether both should be.

Minnesota Resources Might Help

While adjusting SSDI benefits may not be an option, the Reddit community did offer some practical advice. Several users recommended contacting Disability Hub MN, a state-supported resource center that helps Minnesotans with disabilities understand their options.

"This is exactly the kind of situation they exist for," one person said. "Very knowledgeable, very patient, also great at explaining the chaotic health care system so it makes sense to us lay people."

Another suggested looking into buy-in programs for Medicaid or similar coverage for people with disabilities who earn too much for standard programs. In some states, including Minnesota, these allow people to pay a monthly premium to access Medicaid benefits — potentially providing a more affordable path to coverage.

Bottom Line

Social Security benefits, once approved, generally can't be partially declined or reduced by request. If you're receiving SSDI or survivor benefits and find that your income disqualifies you from other help, consider exploring state-level programs that may offer affordable alternatives.

If you live in Minnesota, calling Disability Hub MN could be a smart first step. And if you're unsure about the accuracy of your benefit payments, contact the SSA directly to help clarify what you’re receiving and whether any corrections need to be made.

